Everything is a Scam

Everything is a Scam

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
Oct 16

Yep, and probably same ramped up PCR test that is designed to 'diagnose' American Covid symptoms. Resist. Get outside, get sun, use authentic natural treatments, be Free and reject the propaganda scams!

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Sioux Falls Girl's avatar
Sioux Falls Girl
6d

It appears to be rinse and repeat, but it died pretty quickly so maybe people aren’t biting this time.

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