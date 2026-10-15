"American Covid" and the Cold-Season Sales Pitch

Grab your face diapers, and your 6 foot social distance stick. The sniffles are back, and Big Pharma is excited to offer existing customers the latest upgrade to their LIFE SAVING & TOTALLY SAFE AND EFFECTIVE line of mystery drugs, available at all Big Hospital franchises & corner lot aptly-named “drug stores" near you.

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from the article——

"You can still get some of the same features as with the common cold, like a cough or runny nose, but we are seeing a lot more hoarseness of voice."

OH NOOOES!

The British press has discovered a new variant, XFG, and given it a scary nickname: "American Covid." The headlines say cases are surging. The actual numbers went from 0.5 per 100,000 to 2 per 100,000. That's less than a third of what they were last autumn, which nobody remembers because nothing happened.

But for those Government Trusters out there who still tune into the CDC propaganda, this is a Big Development.

For the rest of you/us, well you know what to do to keep yourself healthy.

(HINT: It doesn’t come in a syringe)

The symptoms of this new variant are the same as the old variant - ALL the old variants. Headaches, coughs, nausea, aches...you know the drill. But there is one thing apparently marking “American Covid” out, that’s what Dr Kaywaan Khan told The Mirror , anyway: “You can still get some of the same features as with the common cold, like a cough or runny nose, but we are seeing a lot more hoarseness of voice.” So, hoarse voice. That means you have “American Covid”...maybe: “It’s not a defining feature, you can experience this with the common cold too, but with Covid, you can get a bit of laryngitis and this hoarse voice.” To sum up: the symptoms of this covid variant are very similar to that of the common cold, except for the hoarse voice...which you can sometimes get with a common cold.

So the defining symptom doesn't define anything.

And here's the propaganda tell. Right there in The Independent's coverage, wedged between the scary variant name and the symptom list, is the good news: this winter's vaccine is "specifically designed" for this strain. Funny how that works. You name the monster, you inflate the numbers, and you put the product on the next shelf over.

Meanwhile, the NHS is quietly telling people they don't need to test for cold symptoms. Testing built the panic in 2020. Now it's discouraged, but the booster pitch keeps rolling.

Same playbook.

Different season.

Everything is a scam.

Stay (un)safe out there!