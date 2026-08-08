Chris J. Larson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Gilbert's avatar
Mary Ann Gilbert
Aug 8

I so look forward to your posts C! So spot on

Reply
Share
Neal's avatar
Neal
Aug 8

Thanks for posting. The guest column was right on and appreciated your comments, too.

Neal

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 C Larson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture