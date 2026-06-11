Chris J. Larson

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JayKakuk's avatar
JayKakuk
3d

Dang, what a heartfelt and sobering Dear Jane letter. I'm sitting here in silence contemplating the universe. I am a MN resident fighting the Beast here in Minneapolis. I always liked reading your posts. Direct and truthful. I previously had this silly notion that South Dakota had their shit together. But no, I guess not. The Beast is everywhere.

I spend 2 years learning the political landscape. Going deep and wide. I learned that our MN GOP is very broken. Then I did a massive 5 Why analysis and concluded the problem / solution is culture. A broken machine cannot fix itself. We need to flood the zone with educated and informed masses. So just how do we do that?? Well I'm working on it. Pretty fuzzy right now but is has to do with Patriarchy. Getting back to being a Proper Son of God.

Chris - I wish you the best in life. Thank you for the fun reading over the years.

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Christopher J. Patton's avatar
Christopher J. Patton
3dEdited

Good move. Seek the silence out of which you will hear the still small voice for what you are called to next. Sometimes it takes awhile.

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