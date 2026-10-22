This post will surely bring peace and unity to us all, and upset no one at all.

Ok, so the Isreal issue has come to the forefront, particularly in the past year since Charlie Kirk was assassinated live on TV. It seems that we have entered yet another era of Revealing.

For some of us, the influence of this tiny nation on our own enormous & powerful country is becoming impossible to ignore.

Now before anyone gets all up into my business about my sympathies, influences or racial biases, let me say what I am definitely NOT.

I've not listened to one Candace Owens podcast, I don't have an opinion about “who's really behind” the assassination, & I'm not an anti-semite. Honestly, I've always been puzzled by Jew hate, though I've suspected that a lot of it has to do with their penchant for controlling & lending money. I also have zero affection for Arabs or Muslims. I don't care one way or another about a “free Palestine", or really the Middle East at all. Conquests are a part of world history, & if your people lose a territory, then tough tiddies. I also believe that it is appropriate to help our allies, from time to time, but not on an ongoing basis. Not sending billions $ in cash and arms, certainly not while our own country is 40 whatever trillion in debt.

Like many who voted MAGA over & over, I'm just starting to, umm….Notice, and ask questions about our loopy foreign policy.

So many questions, just lying there waiting to be picked up.

What's becoming obvious to many of us, it seems, is that Israel isn't just some little country on the other side of the world that needs our patriarchal benevolence once in a while. I mean, why does that one tiny country filled with tiny hats have so much influence in our politics, our government? Why in the world is the governor of South Dakota, and the Secretary of State (TWICE!) making trips all the way over there? 6,550 miles as the crow flies. Why does AIPAC have a lobbyist assigned to every single US representative & senator?

Don't you just wonder?

The main questions that this post will focus on surround the enormous effort being made to ensure that many American Christians, especially those in charismatic churches, become or remain ardent Zionists, why so many of our friends and family just go along with the program.

My desire, here, is not to stir up strife - Proverbs 16:28: “A dishonest man spreads strife, and a whisperer separates close friends.” - rather, I am hoping to bring clarity to an issue that is simmering itself into boiling, and much like the Abolitionist vs. Pro-Life battles, is just now in the early stages of conflict. I'd like genuine believers of all sects to be able to speak peaceably with each other about such things, without being condescendingly told to “just read your Bible". Because you, my friend, didn't become a Rapture fan by just reading your Bible. Someone gave you that worldview, and you should know the Who & Why of it, don't ya think?

My fear is that this question of Zionism, defined here not as it has historically been presented as Jewish peoples' right of self-governance, which I grant to any group who is inclined and able, but rather as a question of degrees of support & influence.

At the outset, I will state that I believe that the current leaders of the state of Israel, and their affiliates worldwide (the diaspora), now exert a tad too much influence in the governance of our own sovereign nation, and that many of my fellow Christians are going along with whatever our elected officials put forth as reasoning for allowing both our foreign & domestic policies to be influenced. I am America 1st, & I hate the government - FEAR & LOATHING. I do not enjoy being manipulated or lied to. I love God, & strive to obey His commands. I base my worldview on the Bible, but comprehend that some of Scripture - much, even - is crystal clear to our present circumstances to none but the truly arrogant who's false assurance is folly to many.

In short, I am a proponent of what's referred to as Replacement Theology, which means Christians have replaced Isrealites (tiny hats) as God's Chosen People:

1 Peter 2:9–10 9 But you are g a chosen race, h a royal priesthood, a holy nation, i a people for his own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you j out of darkness into his marvelous light. 10 k Once you were not a people, but now you are God’s people; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.

IGNORANCE IS BLISS

For most if my life, attending various charismatic churches around the country, the modern state of Israel was rarely discussed. Now, it seems, many are becoming acutely fervent in their belief that the fates of Christians & Jews are soon to co-mingle in an epic End Times drama that was foretold by prophecy in both Old & New Testament scriptures. This belief, woven into a Rapture eschatology, lies at the heart of what is known as (but not necessarily by those who hold it) Dispensationalism.

Kirk Cameron declares he has “left behind ‘Left Behind’” after deep study of church history and Scriptures. The former rapture-film star rejects pre-millennial dispensationalism, once his sole view. In a recent podcast, Cameron notes he “never even connected the dots” that popular fiction like Left Behind shapes real beliefs—potentially driving U.S. foreign policy toward Israel, military aid, and wars.

As a lifelong attender of the Assemblies of God (AG) sect, terms like Dispensationalism, Post-Millenialism and antinomianism were never presented for debate. We were merely taught that the theology put forth from the pulpit was The Way It Is. I never knew that in the community of worldwide believers there were vastly different views of eschatology, in fact I never even heard that word until I started learning from Reformed teachers.

The first time I asked an older gentleman acquaintance -a lifelong charismatic church member, avid Bible reader, writer & former AG pastor - what he thought about post-millenialism, he acted confused, which turned quickly to a frustrated ministration to me to “just read the Bible!”, a response that I have seen repeated by other charismatic friends that I've attempted to engage with these past few years. As if “just reading the Bible" is what led them to embrace Rapture theology, and not their pastor from the pulpit, or a Kirk Cameron movie, or a YouTube “prophet".

Who are the “enemies of the Cross"?

THE MONEY BEHIND THE MOVEMENT

Once I decided to start looking into this subject, I discovered that American Christian Zionism is not some organic movement by believers. It’s being helped along by various organizations.

Here’s some research into a marketing firm called “SHOW FAITH BY WORKS”:

Show Faith by Works (often referred to simply as Faith by Works) is an American Christian-based public relations, marketing, and communications firm founded by Chad Schnitger and based in San Diego, California. Key details about the organization include: Mission and Services: Formally structured as a Christian marketing firm, it assists ministries, small businesses, and public officials with website management, digital ad campaigns, branding, and strategic communications.

State of Israel Public Relations Contracts: The firm gained significant public attention when it was hired by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of a multi-million-dollar public relations campaign in the United States.

Targeting American Christians: Alongside other public relations agencies, Show Faith by Works has been utilized to execute digital and geofencing ad campaigns targeting American Christian demographics—particularly evangelicals in western states—to bolster support and shape public opinion regarding Israel.

How much money have they spent so far?

Show Faith by Works was hired by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)-registered contract valued at $3.2 million (with total program proposals or related expansions scaling up toward $4.1 million). This funding was allocated to execute an extensive outreach, digital marketing, and geofencing campaign specifically targeting Christian evangelicals and churchgoers in western U.S. states such as California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado.

Oh, and that’s just in the past year.

Founding Show Faith by Works: Schnitger founded the San Diego-based public relations and marketing firm Show Faith by Works, LLC in 2025.

Another huge (and yes, he is huuuge) promoter of Christian Zionism is a preacher that my wife & I used to be big fans of, before our own personal Reformation 5 years ago - John Hagee.

Hagee is the founder & head pastor of a San Antonio, TX megachurch by the name of Cornerstone, with 22,000 members & apparently 99 million global TV/internet viewers, presumably all of the Christian faith. One cannot imagine too many Jewish fans of this rotund caricature of a “hot gospel” southern preacher. Pastor Hagee is also the founder of another organization:

Christians United for Israel (CUFI): Founded by Pastor John Hagee, CUFI is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States, boasting millions of members. It explicitly recruits and organizes within American Christian churches, providing pastors and congregations with study curriculums, action alerts, and annual summits. CUFI bridges geopolitical Israeli advocacy with church life, encouraging pulpits nationwide to take active political and financial stances supporting Israeli policy.

There is no public evidence that Hagee has received money from any Zionists groups. On the contrary,

Donating to Israel: John Hagee Ministries has raised and donated tens of millions of dollars (surpassing $100 million overall) to various Israeli and Jewish charities, humanitarian projects, and absorption agencies over the decades.

Pastor Hagee, a powerfully charismatic speaker, has used his influence to raise over $130 million (to date) from his fellow Christians to help Jewish people from all over the world. Publicly available information indicates that most of the money is being used to help Jews from various countries immigrate to Israel.

BUT WHAT ABOUT CHRISTIANS? ARE THEY BEING PERSECUTED?

Based on data collected by global watchdog organizations, human rights groups, and research institutes tracking religious freedom: Global Estimates: Organizations such as Open Doors (which publishes the annual World Watch List) and the Pew Research Center have reported that hundreds of millions of Christians live in environments marked by high levels of persecution or discrimination.

Open Doors’ Assessment: In recent reporting cycles, Open Doors estimated that over 360 million Christians worldwide experience high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith (roughly 1 in 7 Christians globally), with millions facing severe violence, displacement, or imprisonment in specific high-risk regions (particularly parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and the Middle East).

So while 360 million Christians are being persecuted globally, people like John Hagee are convincing millions of their Christian acolytes to send in their own personal money to help non-believing Jewish folks, who, it must be noted, are among the wealthiest cohort on the planet (in case you haven’t noticed).

It seems to me that when it comes to deciding where to send financial alms, a Christian church would be wise to prioritize fellow believers who are being persecuted over people of different religions altogether. Or is that crazy talk?

Let's go to the Word:

“Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone—especially to those in the family of faith.” Galatians 6:10 NLT “Respect everyone, and love the family of believers. Fear God, and respect the king.” 1 Peter 2:17 NLT “If we love our brothers and sisters who are believers, it proves that we have passed from death to life. But a person who has no love is still dead. ” 1 John 3:14

DISPENSATIONALISM

WHO WAS JOHN NELSON DARBY?

Whenever I engage with a Rapture fan I try to ask them their opinion on the man considered to be the “Father of Dispensationalism”, John Nelson Darby. What's really surprising isn't just that they don't know the name, they usually don't even know that they are in fact Dispensationalists, at least in their eschatology (belief in the specifics of End Times). To me this is akin to a Lutheran knowing nothing, even the name, of Martin Luther.

Speaking of Luther, let’s check in to see what his views were of modern Jews:

Later Period: Bitter Hostility and Polemics (1543 and Onward) When those mass conversions failed to materialize and Jewish communities remained steadfast in their faith, Luther’s attitude soured into extreme hostility. Frustrated by their rejection of his theology, he penned some of the most virulent anti-Jewish polemics in Christian history, most notably his 1543 treatise On the Jews and Their Lies (Von den Juden und ihren Lügen) and Vom Schem Hamphoras. In these later writings, Luther viewed Jewish people not through a modern racial or ethnic lens, but through a fiercely theological and apocalyptic lens—accusing them of stubborn blasphemy against God because they rejected Christ. In On the Jews and Their Lies, Luther famously recommended harsh, punitive measures against Jewish communities, urging civil authorities to enact a “sharp mercy”: Burn down synagogues and schools.

Destroy and confiscate Jewish homes.

Confiscate all religious texts and prayer books.

Forbid rabbis from preaching under threat of death.

Deny safety and protection on highways.

Banish them or force them into hard physical labor. Theological Perspective on “Israel” Theologically, Luther was a precursor to classical Protestant replacement theology (supersessionism), though with unique nuances. He firmly rejected any idea that ethnic or modern Jews retained a privileged, ongoing covenantal status with God apart from faith in Jesus Christ.

In his view, the true “Israel of God” was the body of Christian believers (both Jew and Gentile) united by faith in Christ. He argued that ethnic Jews who rejected Christ had lost their standing as God’s people, viewing their historical claims to being God’s chosen people as a “delusion” or “blasphemy.”

Interesting…..

I wonder if modern Christian Zionists would look down their noses at Martin and advise him to “just read the Bible”?

So who was this man Darby?

Based on historical theology and the consensus of church historians, none of the great Christian thought leaders, writers, or theologians prior to 1800 AD believed in dispensationalism or the modern pre-tribulation rapture. ​The historical consensus regarding these two frameworks indicates: ​1. Dispensationalism ​Origin: Dispensationalism as a systematic theological framework (featuring a strict distinction between Israel and the Church, a postponed earthly kingdom, and multiple ways or administrations of salvation) did not exist prior to the 19th century. ​The Pioneer: It was formulated and popularized in the 1830s by John Nelson Darby, an Anglo-Irish clergyman and one of the principal founders of the Plymouth Brethren. ​Historical View: As noted in historical critiques of the system (such as the text cited in your notebook by Crenshaw and Hardt), the historic church fathers, the Protestant Reformers (like Martin Luther and John Calvin), and the Puritans completely lacked a dispensational framework, reading scripture instead through covenantal or unified redemptive lenses.

Of note, Darby is also considered the founder of an actual cult that lives on today, with members estimated to be more than 50,000 globally, by the name of the Plymouth Bretheren. Check it out- Wkipedia

Now it may come as a surprise to some of you, but I am sadly not an expert on biblical history, Christian escheatology, or anything really to do with religious studies. But I do know enough to that there are learned men who are also Noticing and asking questions about Christian Zionism, and Dispensationalism. Here are just a couple if you want to learn more »»

Wrongly Dividing the Word of Truth

and…

Jesus Vs Zionism

Obviously this subject is fraught with much passion on both sides of the issue. Personally, I do not consider the various versions of End Times theology to be a Salvation deal breaker, and do wish we can all take a chill pill when discussing them with each other.

I encourage you to do your own research, ask questions of your pastor, and most importantly: DO NOT TRUST ANYTHING THE GOVERNMENT TELLS YOU.

When the say we’re at war with Iran, foe example, because “wehavetostopthemtheyareanuclearthreatOhmyGod!” just remember that…