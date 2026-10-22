Everything is a Scam

Everything is a Scam

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JayKakuk's avatar
JayKakuk
7d

Brilliant and dispassionate, like Joe Friday "just the facts ma'am". I have been struggling with this whole Israel thing for a while now. So many rabbit holes to go down. Zachary Porcu has a great weekly reflection on this subject: https://zacharyporcu.substack.com/p/have-christians-always-been-zionists

I am slowly but surely converting to Orthodoxy. A very stable and grounded version of christianity. The original church and have not changed in 2000 years.

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Sioux Falls Girl's avatar
Sioux Falls Girl
6dEdited

It does appear that the U.S. has been captured by foreign powers. In South Dakota we have legislation that controls speech related to Israel. Then we have the Chinese and the Koreans getting wage subsidies from the taxpayers through social programs (Schwan’s and Smithfield). Perhaps it is time for South Dakota to start looking out for the people of South Dakota.

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