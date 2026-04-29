Chris J. Larson

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Troy Nantke's avatar
Troy Nantke
10h

Another great read Chris! How do we get the message to the masses?

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Tim's avatar
Tim
5h

So how can we get the FEDz to investigate the fraud and embezzlement and put an end to this shell game? It’s no better than MN, just a little more subtle.

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