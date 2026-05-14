Chris J. Larson

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Ivy David's avatar
Ivy David
20h

So well said there’s nothing left to say but yup.

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David R Johnson's avatar
David R Johnson
18h

Non-fiction is better than fictions. A wonderful article.

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