Chris J. Larson

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
Apr 4

Very good Chris. I like the quote at the end as there is no neutrality in the kingdom of Christ.

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Sioux Falls Girl's avatar
Sioux Falls Girl
Apr 4

Sometimes I wonder if we don’t really know people ahead of time, whether they are snowed and forget how to listen, or whether something happens to them. The first one is our collective misstep. The second one might be able to be solved with open and honest discussion. The third one… Yikes. Hopeless.

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