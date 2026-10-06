Everything is a Scam

Everything is a Scam

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ExposeLies605's avatar
ExposeLies605
Oct 7

You're figuring it out;)

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Fred Carpenter
Oct 6

Right on point Chris. We live in a day and age of what Bastiat called legal plunder, people getting together in an assembly called government and doing things that they could never do as private individuals. Bastiat said legal plunder is when any use of government that enriches one group at the expense of another and that which would be ILLEGAL if private individuals tried to carry it out, is what we're dealing with today. Some call it government economic development. But it's really legal plunder and a fraud upon the people!

"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it."

Frédéric Bastiat

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