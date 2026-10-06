The time has come for all good tax-paying citizens to admit that we hate our government, even if just a little. Or maybe a lot, depending on how much you’ve personally been screwed over.

Now, it is a grave sin to hate people. Thus, I do not hate people.

But nowhere are we prohibited from hating Systems.

Government is a System.

Thus, the case can be made that not hating the government - one that is infected with deception/evil - is itself a sin. For those of you who are uncomfortable with the word HATE, you can try LOATHING your government. I don’t have to tell you to fear it, you likely already do. For they alone have to power to take away your freedom, health, wealth and life. They can arbitrarily make your life a living hell, & often do, even to law-abiding tax-paying Americans.

Especially to us.

When some government bureaucrat gets you on their sights, you are de facto Guilty until Proven Innocent, and you will be treated like a criminal, or at least like you are a recalcitrant ne’er-do -well. The more taxes one pays into the system, the more poisonous the barb.

Recognizing patterns is a necessary survival tool. It shaped how we perceive risk, meaning & agency, and helps minimize the cost of worst case scenarios. So when you begin to see the pattern of evil, or gross incompetence, in any system, there is no honor in keeping quiet about it. It is you duty to inform the representative of the system that “Your system sucks and you should fix it”. Don’t whisper “I hate the government”. Say it with the fervor it deserves.

My 3 year adventure into SD politics, which has transitioned away from Activist into Observer mode, has imprinted me with the creed that I will not support anyone who does not, on some level, hate the System that our government has become.

Private businesses (not part of the Oligarchy) survive or die on immutable laws that force all involved to at least be aiming for the ideal of satisfying a customer.

In fact, the #1 operating principle in my company is: DON’T FRUSTRATE THE CUSTOMER.

With nearly every government agency, this law is in place only after removing the first word.

Monopolies don’t fear going out of business, or losing their jobs. If you want to drive a car, there’s only one place to get a “driver’s license”, and you’d better understand that no one at the DMV is designing their customer facing interfaces with YOUR convenience in mind. Working for the government, doesn’t matter what department but especially at the Federal level, means that, unlike in the private sector, you will not be required to obey the standard laws of commerce that include: Building intuitive and easily navigable websites, Setting policies that ensure a positive customer experience, Striving to be the most excellent provider of your particular service, or Apologize to their clients for making their life more difficult with the application of moronic policies & procedures.

It’s Looney Toons all the way down.

I could write 30,000 words on stories of my interactions with various gumment agencies over the years, baffling and ridiculous as all get out, but the problem is SO CAN YOU. We all can, because it’s not a Me or You problem. It’s not us, it’s the System. But I do want to share just a few to flesh out my thesis of why we should all hate our government, in its present form, as a demonstration of pure patriotism.

STORIES….

CUSTOMS & BORDER PATROL (CBP)

The other day, out of nowhere and unbidden and unwanted, in the mail came the dreaded Letter from the Government. This one was sent from the CBP - Customs & Border Patrol.

“Uh oh”, I thought, “what could this sh** be now?”. (I know, I shouldn’t cuss, even inside my skull)

Why to my surprise it wasn’t a tariff refund from 2025. No, I was informed that I now owe this agency $37,740.38. Did I neglect to pay some arbitrary Duty, Tax or Fee? No.

Read for yourself----

Yes, you read this correctly. The “Liquidated Damages”, whatever that is, amount to over 10 TIMES the charge in question. Which was paid ONE DAY LATE.

If you don’t hate a system that can mail out documents like this to the people who literally pay their payroll, then you have lived a sheltered life.

Immediately I called the number provided, sent an email, & scoured my account on the CBP website, which was apparently built by 10,000 monkeys on LSD, all to no avail. Obviously, being told I suddenly Owed the Government $38K put me into a state of panic, so the next morning I set about Calling People on the Phone. About the only positive thing to say about this chore is that, so far, the USG has not offshore their “customer service” to India. Yet.

Long story short, I have no idea what the issue was related to, my company was not actually involved, & I can “make it go away" for a fee of $104.

No explanation why such an enormous fine is in place for paying a fee ONE DAY LATE, nor why their is an option to avoid such fine for only $104.

I'm left with the unavoidable conclusion that forces inside our government are actively & intentionally driving us insane.

IRS

If you are a business owner, like myself, who is blessed enough to be able to write Very Large Checks to the IRS every 3 months, then you will surely at some point in your life opened an envelope sent by that lecherous 3 letter agency and discovered that, by some twist of fate, and through no intent on your part at deception or tax evasion, you now owe your benevolent government More Money, because you know…reasons.

One of the times this happened to me because my accountant mistakenly didn’t file my previous year’s tax return, and for that clerical error I was being extorted for another $11,000. Mind you, I had ALREADY SENT THEM THE MONEY that was owed for that time period. When I called, I asked the IRS minion why they didn’t just use common sense and apply that five-figure chunk of cash towards my tax burden, & was explained that “they didn’t know what to do with it”.

You see, the Government, like A.I., doesn’t operate on common sense. Their logic tree always ends at “Make the Producers Pay”.

Fair? No.

Just? No.

Make sense? No.

A friend recently sent this excellent quote, which sums up the reality of what our American system of governance has become:

SCAM ARTISTS

This kind of interaction with our government is enough to generate even in the most gentle spirit a seething rage of indignation. But when we are constantly exposed to rampant waste, fraud & abuse within this incredibly easy to scam system…

I just love sending Very Large Checks to this crime syndicate we call a government, just to watch professional scam artists who produce nothing of value get rich.

And who can forget the Quality Learing Center next door in the Somali (100,000 & growing!) Republic of Minnesota?

THE CITY

Readers will not be surprised to hear I’ve not been a fan of our recent Mayor TenHaken (McMayor), but my problems with him go back to his first days in office, long before I got involved in politics. In Paul’s first few months as mayor, I randomly met him at 2 fundraisers, the 1st one sitting at the same table. Afterwards I shook his hand, and asked him to try to make helping small local businesses one of his priorities. Eight years ago saw the beginnings of tremendous pressure on retailers from online sellers located outside of our state. Companies with zero interest or investment in our communities were suddenly poaching our customers with outlandish promises & no credibility (kinda like most politicians lol). I wasn’t asking for special favors, or money, or anything really than for him to use his huge platform to bring awareness to a growing problem. Soon after, I tried to launch a Buy Local campaign that I really thought was a no-brainer for people like Mayor Paul, Kristi Noem, the Chamber of Commerce, & basically every other “business” group around.

Crickets .

Instead, out of the blue comes a dreaded Letter from the Government, this time from the office that handles “Sign Enforcement”. This lady bureaucrat, who had earned the fitting nickname “The Sign Nazi”, was informing me that I was guilty of parking one of my trucks in my own parking lot. You know, like EVERY OTHER business does.

Well, in my indignation I called the mayor, foolishly thinking that maybe he’d like to be made aware of this rogue agent who was engaging in selective enforcement harassment.

Wrong.

Instead, after ignoring my calls & emails, all very respectful & appropriate, I get an email from Paul scolding me for “being mean” to this sign lady.

You see, the System protects its own, and anyone outside (below) the System is considered a 2nd class citizen.

Being in Government, to many, means having & using the delicious power of making people’s lives miserable, just for the sport of it.

All of this I could look past if TenHaken would have shown even the slightest concern for the Will of the People. In Jan 2026 he had the ideal opportunity, as 400 local citizens of all walks of life showed up to the city council Data Center fight. Paul, instead of taking a public stand suppporting the wide variety of concerns expressed, instead deciding to Chair a PAC —- CLICK! —- that as of May 5 has received over $340K in “contributions” from the data center industry. The People don’t stand a chance against the limitless resources of the Corprotacracy.

Yes, I hate the government. And you should too, even if you don’t have your own collection of stories. You’ve certainly heard & seen enough from others who have. You’ve had to have noticed that powerful people - especially in government- rarely go to prison, never seem to face hard justice.

Will anyone ever be held accountable for participating in the Gain of Function research that led to the covid-19 outbreak?

Will any of Epstein’s clients?

The 2008 banking crisis?

This recent update in ongoing story of the Smithfield move does provide us a rare win, while highlighting the arrogance of our electeds -

May God bless this Judge Hoffman for handing a rare win for the People. This is a classic example of government & quasi-government (SFDF) people trampling all over their own ordinances to fulfill their dark little fantasies of playing Monopoly with other people’s money & lives. This whole Smithfield, like the mega prison ($650 million), saga illustrates the undeniability that SD is a Corporatocracy run by Oligarchs with the aid of greedy &/or naive dupes. For example, does anyone want to bet me that when Smithfield finally opens, they will not have replaced a large % of their “3,200” human workers with automation? Remember, Tenhaken et al came out swinging against our well-founded GED objections to the $90 million TIF, & millions in free taxpayer $ from the Future Fund, lying to everyone about these “3,200 jobs that are being saved”. And when they do fire hundreds or thousands of low wage non-English speaking imports, where will they then go to work? Even now we see the powers that be directing the blame at the Planning & Zoning department, asking us to believe that this operation hasn’t been orchestrated by the top dogs in government & the ED racket for years behind the scenes. Yeah, hokaaay….

I don’t hate Paul, nor anyone else. I do loathe the Systems that he and other leaders serve at the expense of what should be their #1 priority: the common man. I despise the attitudes, the deception, the hypocrisy, the lack of regard & stewardship. And anyone who doesn’t also hate these things does not deserve our support or respect. They certainly don’t deserve seal-clapping & standing ovations such as I witnessed being offered to Gov Rhoden at a charity event the other night. Get a hold of yourselves people. They are just our employees. They don’t deserve our idolatry.

I ain’t running for anything (ever), but if I did, this is what my campaign would consist of.

I leave you with this quote my friend sent me the other day, which should spark in us a proper worldview toward our so-called leaders:

“If something is wrong for you or me, it is also wrong for the cop, the soldier, the mayor, the governor, the general, the Fed chairman, the president. Theft does not become acceptable when they call it taxation, counterfeiting when they call it monetary policy, kidnapping when they call it the draft, mass murder when they call it foreign policy. We understand that it is never acceptable to wield violence nor the threat of violence against the innocent, whether by the mugger or the politician.”

— Lew Rockwell

[Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.] (1944- ) Chairman of the Ludwig von Mises Institute