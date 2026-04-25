G.E.D. - —

General Educational Development: ‘’Provides an avenue for adults or those who did not finish high school to earn an equivalent credential.”

(also)

Government Economic Development: “Provides an avenue for politicians to curry favor with selected private businesses by giving them special tax dodges and taxpayer money.”

You may have noticed an abundance of news stories and opinion pieces in South Dakota lately around the suddenly controversial term “Economic Development”. This is a reaction by a group of influential and powerful “business leaders”, politicians and quasi-governmental “development” organizations, a group that some of us have labeled “Development Bros”, as a shorthand tool to help with identification.

Development Bros, having enjoyed a free hand in this game for decades, have been put in the uncomfortable position of being scrutinized by the very taxpayers who have been underwriting - against our will- all of these “Economic Development” schemes that they have been cooking up. Leaders such as Dusty Johnson and Larry Rhoden have joined business moguls like Dana Dykehouse (CEO of arguably the biggest beneficiary of “Economic Development” in SD history, First Premier Bank) and SD Chamber of Commerce president Ryan Budmayr (who released a website called “BuildingBetterSD for countering the E.D. criticisms) in a well funded and coordinated propaganda campaign that comes across as condescending defensiveness. As an avid questioner of government narratives, and frequent writer on this subject, I can appreciate when a foe is counter punching. Frankly, I’d rather be punched than ignored, in pursuit of better governance and accountability.

Dialogue is good. Wrestling over this topic is healthy. Sunshine leads to transparency. Questioning narratives that are propagated by the people we elect to be our “public servants” is vital to an engaged (as opposed to apathetic) community.

G.E.D. cheerleader Matt Paulsen finally discovered a corporate welfare project he doesn’t like: one that competes with one of his businesses. I guess it all comes down to whose ox is being gored.

For too long, small business owners like myself have nodded along with the mantra put forth by our local politicians that “Economic Development is good” for our city, our state. The logic seems to be: Electeds at the highest levels - mayors & the governor- will bring in large companies using tax incentives and outright cash payments (through slush funds like the “Future Fund”) which will bring more jobs and add to the overall tax base (income), which will inevitably help make our community more prosperous. In short, the benefits will eventually trickle down to the citizens at large.

And to give a tiny bit of credit to this strategy, there likely has been some projects in the past that have benefitted a struggling community, here and there. Bringing a manufacturing plant to a dying town, for example.

But I contend that the need for Government Economic Development interference does not exist for the Sioux Falls metroplex, nor the state, and in fact is likely having a negative impact overall. Of course it is good and healthy for a community to encourage natural (organic) Economic Development, which involves a mix of local people starting and expanding viable businesses and people from out-of-state deciding that our community is a great place to expand or move their existing business. Or like my wife and I did 32 years ago, decide to move here to start a brand new business, simply because all of the usual elements are in place that will make a new venture less risky: High quality-of-life metrics, low taxes and government interference, and a genuine need in the market for such a business.

By adding the word “Government” to the E.D. propaganda, we are able to draw stark lines of distinction. It clarifies the argument, so that we can effectively argue our case in the public sphere. As a good friend of mine likes to put it, what they are doing is actually “Artificial Economic Development”, which sums up the problem succinctly. It’s like the difference between a healthy lawn and Astroturf.

Every taxpayer-funded adventure/expenditure should be personalized down to the ground level, the “kitchen table”, as they used to say.

Just ask yourself one practical question: How much am I paying in property taxes compared to 2019? If you are typical, you are paying nearly double (or more) for the same house.

Another question: Has your income doubled?

Probably not.

Here the Government Economic Development theory falls apart, because if the majority of the tax-paying citizens cannot see a tangible real world benefit, then how much public good is it actually?

INVISIBLE HAND vs HEAVY HAND

18th century economist Adam Smith identified the “Invisible Hand” as the reality driver of economies, described as- “Through competitive, voluntary exchange, market forces (supply and demand) guide resources to efficient uses without, or with minimal, government intervention.” With the ever growing popularity of overt government intervention, we are witnessing the Heavy Hand, tipping the scales in favor of already-successful business entities that are neither homegrown nor locally owned. With these larger G.E.D. projects, the entire upper management of the company often do not even reside in our communities, and so their massive payrolls are being spent elsewhere, on housing and expendables.

Any “help” using taxpayer funds and/or government largess that isn’t available to all businesses, like SBA loans for example, leads naturally and inevitably to corruption. Corruption is generally defined as: the abuse of entrusted power for private gain, spanning dishonest or illegal behaviors such as bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and fraud.

Businesses should grow & develop the hard way: by serving the needs of their customers, running efficiently and competing ethically in the free market.

Want to expand? Get a loan from a bank like the rest of us. This puts the burden of performance squarely where it should be: on the business owners and operators. After all, when our electeds give our money to a business that we have no interest in, they are choosing to invest in an enterprise that has no guarantee of performance and no hope of ever showing us a return on that investment. It’s a just a dream they are having - and we are being forced to share with them- that one day, hopefully, that business will “create jobs” (that are supposedly needed) and wealth that will trickle down like rain on a dry wheat field.

Recently a document was released that showed a foreign-owned company - C.J Schwans- got a smokin deal on a property they purchased from the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. How good of a deal? In 2025 this lucky company paid $500 for property valued at $415,500. That’s a 99.999% discount!

I’d be willing to wager that 99.999% of homegrown South Dakota businesses will never get a sweetheart deal like this. Because the sad fact is that in our state, large companies are favored - by a lot - by the Development Bros. The bigger you are, the more important you are. At least in the eyes of our electeds. It really makes one question what exactly the Sioux Falls Development Foundation is really up to.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

If you agree with me that all businesses should compete on a level playing field, call the Sioux Falls mayor’s office today and let them know.

(605) 367-8827