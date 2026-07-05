Chris J. Larson

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Cindy Meyer's avatar
Cindy Meyer
3d

Chris, soooo glad to see you jumped back on the horse! I knew you couldn’t stay out for long! None of us can UN-SEE what we’ve seen and thus we all continue fighting the corrupt establishment.

Once again, you hit the nail squarely on the head. We are all so tired and worn out from fighting this war, but I’m sure Geroge Washington and company were equally as tired but didn’t give up. I anxiously await for your substack on Ranae’s findings. I had the pleasure of personally speaking with Ranae at convention. She knows!!

Gary Meyer

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Vince Wagner's avatar
Vince Wagner
3d

So if “Woody” Rhoden wins, what will Denny’s god, Moloch, require of him?

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