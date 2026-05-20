GOED, but only for the Well-Connected

This week’s post is in a video interview format, as it is the best way to tell this particular story.

As with much of my writing lately, the overarching thesis is about finding & telling the Truth about G.E.D. (gov’t economic development) in South Dakota, in contrast to the decades of propaganda that we citizens have been subjected to. As with any policy, we must ask the question:

“Does this make South Dakota better?”

In most cases, we have come to realize that tax-payer funded private business ventures only actually benefit that particular business. And in an alarming number of cases, the businesses are owned by non-South Dakotans, which presents itself as showing a preference for people who don’t even live here, and never will live here, financed by the coercive taxation power of the State.

I did not sign up for this.

This particular story is about a SD man named Avery Zahn who started a business near Canton, SD that should be the Poster Child for the whole stated purpose of GOED, which is “Our mission is to connect businesses with opportunities in South Dakota.”

Avery has he invented, designed & put into practice new technologies that would benefit every single citizen of SD by reducing the footprint of landfills, turning waste (that is difficult to recycle) into useful and durable products, and lowering the cost of lumber. This is a homegrown operation that anyone in the G.E.D. game should be falling all over themselves to promote.

But after 3 1/2 years of jumping through all the hoops, Avery was told that GOED couldn’t help him because his business “hasn’t been around for 20 years”.

Buried in the middle of this story is the BOMBSHELL revelation that a certain notorious figure in the SD G.E.D. ecosystem approached Avery out of nowhere with an offer to “open the doors” for him, at a VERY LARGE price. For legal reasons, Avery was hesitant to say his name during this interview, but if you want to know, feel free to reach out.

I have seen the email!

As always, thank you so much for taking the time to watch and read, and please feel free to comment here…

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