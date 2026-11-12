Before we kick off, I want to thank all of you who take the time to read this stack. It means a lot, and it would mean even more if you like and comment below, or share this post with a friend. As I tend to say, “We are what we tolerate”, and sadly our fellow citizens are tolerating a lot of nonsense lately. I pray that more and more of my fellow Christ followers will take heed to this verse: “It is a SIN to know what you ought to do, then not do it” - James 4:17 Thanks again….chris

The sale that never ends

If a mattress is “60% off” every week of the year, it isn’t on sale. That’s the whole scam, and in the Dakotas it isn’t just annoying. It can be illegal.

Yes, ILLEGAL.

You’ve seen the ads. Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, and now “Black Friday All Month Long.” Every one promises the lowest prices of the year. Every one shows a big strikethrough number next to a smaller one. The question nobody asks is simple:

Did anyone ever actually pay the big number?

The industry calls that big number a “reference price.” Regulators call it a former-price comparison. Lawyers suing retailers call it fictitious pricing. It works because shoppers anchor on it. A $900 queen feels like a steal next to $1,800, even if $1,800 was never a price that an actual person paid in the real world.

Like in the political world, too many otherwise honest and ethical, generally speaking, will willingly fall for, and follow, any charlatan that serves up a fresh dish of Comforting Lies.

As many of you know, I make mattresses for a living at Comfort King Mattress Factory. So I have skin in this game. That’s exactly why I care about it. Honest pricing only works if everyone has to follow the same rules. For 33 years I have been more than a little irritated at the way my own industry beclowns itself with incessant Fake Sale advertising. In the early days - 30 years ago!- I tried pressuring the SD & ND’s Attorney Generals’ offices into taking action against the worst offenders, who were typically large chain stores selling name brand mattresses. Having prior experience on the wholesale side of the furniture business, I knew that the mattress category was universally known to garner the fattest R.O.I (return on investment), compared to all the other furniture categories. Mattresses are also the category that always seems to have “promotions” going on.

This local furniture store has a non-temporary banner that says “Mattress Sale Today”, which makes me think of the famous bar sign “FREE BEER (tommorow)”.

Over the years, I have had occassion to speak with some of my fellow mattress retailers about the corrosive effects of Fake Salery. Most of these folks are not factory-directs like myself, so they lack the competitive advantage of eliminating the middleman. They are the middleman. But they are not my enemy, so I can sympathize somewhat with the corner they have boxed themselves into. Most of them are small business owners trying the best they can to compete in the marketplace, which is dominated by mega-chain stores that whip that Fake Sale pony to death, and to successful effect. In short, the typical mattress retailer’s response to my challenge to them to stop the Fake Salery and just be honest with mattress shoppers comes down to this: "Look, we’ve trained the consumer to only buy the (fake) markdown, and there’s simply no going back now. WE’RE NOT BAD PEOPLE”.

To which I say:

“You ARE what you DO”

THE LAW

So let’s look at what the rules actually say in South Dakota and North Dakota, what has happened to retailers who broke similar rules elsewhere, and how to tell a real sale from a fake one.

South Dakota: seven days in sixty

South Dakota has one of the clearest price-reduction rules in the country. Under SDCL 37-24-6(2), a seller can’t advertise a price reduction unless it does one of two things:

States the basis in the ad. The ad itself has to say what the “was” price is based on. Actually charged the higher price. The item must have been offered at the higher price “for at least seven consecutive business days during the sixty-day period prior to the advertisement.”

That’s it. If a queen was never sold at $1,219.99 for a solid week in the last two months, and the ad doesn’t explain where $1,219.99 came from, the “was” price shouldn’t be there.

The statute adds three more teeth:

Records. Anyone making savings or price-comparison claims must keep records for two years that “disclose the factual basis” for the claim. Retailers can’t shrug and say they don’t know where the number came from.

No harm required. Subdivision (1) bans deceptive acts and misrepresentations “regardless of whether any person has in fact been misled, deceived, or damaged thereby.”

Fake closing sales. Subdivision (3) bans advertising a going-out-of-business sale and then staying in business under the same or similar name, or selling the same type of goods at the same location, for more than 120 days.

Penalties. Under the consumer protection chapter (SDCL 37-24), the Attorney General can sue for an injunction and seek a civil penalty of up to $2,000 per intentional violation (37-24-27). Intentional means the seller “knew or should have known.” Consumers who were hurt can sue for actual damages (37-24-31). The deadline is four years from when the conduct happened or was discovered (37-24-33).

One carve-out matters: SDCL 37-24-6.2 says nothing in the law stops a store from advertising its regular price. Retailers can sell cheap. They just can’t invent a discount.

North Dakota: the AG wrote the rulebook

North Dakota goes further than South Dakota. On top of the general ban on deception, the Attorney General adopted detailed pricing rules in N.D. Admin. Code ch. 10-15-01. They read like a checklist for mattress ads.

“Was” prices (10-15-01-03). A store comparing to its own former price needs one of these:

a substantial number of sales at that price “during the three months immediately preceding the price comparison”; or

substantial sales at that price, with the dates clearly disclosed; or

a good-faith offer at that price for a reasonably substantial period in its regular course of business.

“List” or “MSRP” prices (10-15-01-06). A list price can only be used if it isn’t higher than what substantial sales actually happened in the area, or what the seller or a reasonable number of local sellers actually offered it at, or the seller’s cost plus its normal markup. A made-up “list price” that no one in town charges doesn’t qualify.

“Up to” claims (10-15-01-05). “Up to 60% off” is deceptive unless the smallest discount is clearly disclosed and a reasonable number of items are actually at the biggest discount. If at least 5% of items hit the top discount, that’s presumed reasonable.

“Free” offers (10-15-01-08). A “free” base or pillow is deceptive if its cost is baked into a marked-up price on the thing you have to buy.

“Sale” (10-15-01-09). The word “sale” requires a reasonable reduction from the former price. A cut of 5% or more is presumed reasonable.

Penalties. The underlying statute, NDCC 51-15-02, bans deceptive acts and misrepresentations made to get people to rely on them in a sale or ad. The AG can get an injunction, restitution for buyers, and a receiver (51-15-07). The AG can also issue cease-and-desist orders, with up to $1,000 per violation of an order. Courts can add a civil penalty of up to $5,000 per violation (51-15-11).

North Dakota consumers have real leverage too. If a seller knowingly broke the law, a court may award up to three times actual damages, and it must award costs and reasonable attorney’s fees (51-15-09). That fee-shifting is what makes small cases worth a lawyer’s time.

The lawsuits: mattress companies have already paid

This isn’t theory. In the last two years alone, mattress sellers have agreed to settlements worth more than $17 million over inflated “original” and “list” prices. Every company below denied wrongdoing, and none admitted liability.

Grossman v. Night US (Cal., 2026) Brooklyn Bedding / Night US (Leesa, Brooklyn Bedding, Helix, Bear) $8,163,000; $110 per discounted mattress, cash or voucher Online discounts measured from “inflated reference or original prices” Preliminary approval June 26, 2026; final hearing set Oct. 16, 2026

Hampton v. Mattress Firm (San Diego Sup. Ct.) Mattress Firm More than $6.4 million; $40 cash or store credit per claimant MattressFirm.com sale prices compared to reference prices that weren’t genuine former prices (purchases Aug. 2020 – July 2024) Final approval granted

Chebul v. Tuft & Needle (Cal., 2025) Tuft & Needle $2,995,297.48; 45% of the promised discount, about $75 per mattress Fake “limited time” sales off regular prices that mattresses “were never actually sold” at; about 40,147 mattresses Preliminary approval Apr. 16, 2026; final hearing set July 10, 2026

Molloy v. Resident Home (San Diego Sup. Ct.) Resident Home (Nectar, DreamCloud, Siena, Awara, CloverLane) $30 voucher per claimant, no cash Inflated “original” or “list” prices with discounts taken off them Final hearing set Oct. 2, 2026; no final order posted as of Oct. 20

Evans v. Sleep Number (filed Sept. 24, 2024) Sleep Number None yet Mattresses sold below the strikethrough price for 90 days or more; proposed nationwide class Pending; no settlement found

Notice a pattern? Nearly all of these were filed in California. That’s because California law, like North Dakota’s rules, ties a “former price” to what the item actually sold for in the prior three months, and California’s plaintiffs’ bar uses it constantly.

The biggest fake-sale settlements came outside mattresses. JCPenney paid $50 million in 2015 to settle claims that it rarely, if ever, sold its private-label goods at the “original” price. Online fashion seller Boohoo agreed to $197 million in 2023 over crossed-out prices it allegedly never charged.

The catch: payouts to shoppers are small, often a voucher you can only spend at the same store. But the real cost to the retailer is the precedent. Dakota shoppers have the same tools, and North Dakota’s law adds treble damages and attorney’s fees.

How to spot a fake sale, and what to do about it

You don’t need a law degree. You need a phone camera and a calendar.

Screenshot the price twice. Snap the “was” and “now” prices today, then again in two or three weeks. If the “sale” price never moves, it’s the real price. Check the calendar. A “Black Friday” sale that starts in October and runs into December isn’t an event. It’s the season. Look for the word “list.” “List,” “MSRP” and “compare at” often mean the store never charged that price itself. North Dakota only allows a list price if real sales happen near it in your area. Compare sizes. If one “list price” covers every size from twin to king, ask how a twin and a king could have had the same regular price. Read the asterisk. “Up to 60%” with no smallest discount disclosed, or a “free” base with a minimum purchase, are exactly what North Dakota’s rules target. Watch the closing date. In South Dakota, a store that holds a going-out-of-business sale has 120 days. If it’s still open with the same name after that, it’s breaking the law.

Report it. Both offices take complaints from shoppers, and both need your name; North Dakota won’t act on anonymous complaints.

South Dakota AG, Consumer Protection: 1-800-300-1986 (in state), complaint form

North Dakota AG, Consumer Protection: (701) 328-3404 or 1-800-472-2600 (in state), online complaint

Attach your screenshots with dates. A single photo is a complaint. A month of photos showing the same “sale” price is evidence.

The mattress business runs on trust, or at least it should. When the price tag lies, every honest store pays for it, and so do you. Thankfully, everything isn’t always a scam. But the sale that never ends usually is.

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