Chris J. Larson

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
9h

I liked your Narnia metaphor of driving across the prairie and slithering into another world to commit, as Bastiat appropriately called it - 'legal plunder' - to use government to enrich one group of people at the expense of another. And which would be illegal if private individuals tried to carry it out themselves. That's GED! The wealthy & many of their mid-wit politician elected class use the machinery of the state to benefit themselves, with no risk - all at our expense!

What a scam!

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Vince Wagner's avatar
Vince Wagner
10h

Look on the bright side! We just elected 2 non-Americans to the Sioux Falls City Council! One, an African nurse and the other, an Englishman who is basically nothing more than a rec league soccer coach. I'm sure these 2 will be adequately qualified to oversee a $700+ million annual city budget. As the English might say..."we are about to be buggered."

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