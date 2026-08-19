“Politics is based upon promises which cannot be fulfilled; the first lesson of economics is scarcity: there is never enough of anything to satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.” - Thomas Sowell

As I settle into the new life of leisure & freedom from my previous adventure of dissident dreamings, many things remain perplexing, while a few achieve clarity. Some of you, I know, are yet committed to the cause of political activism and have begun strategizing a gorilla campaign against the Establishment that has once again assumed command of our various SD governing bodies. I seek not to dampen your spirit, as you may very well still be called to “fight the good fight”. Maybe you will get something of value out of this piece that will aid you in your quest to weaken Leviathan.

Part of my process of transitioning away from political activism is a backwards-looking analysis of all of the data points leading up to what was, for me, a breaking point. The fiction that I had bought into, of being part of an organic statewide grassroots movement populated by like-minded patriots all pulling the same wagon in the same direction, well that storyline just simply fell apart. Into a million pieces.

“I FEEL LIKE I WAS JUST PART OF A PSY-OP” (psychological operation)

This is a recent comment made to me by someone deeply involved in the recent SD primary. This sentiment sums up what I know a lot of us are feeling right now. Like, what was the point of the past 18 months if we’re just gonna be stuck with Kristi Noem’s chosen successor anyway?

Don’t get me wrong, most of you that I have interacted with are earnest, transparent and passionate patriots who are involved in politics in service to the Greater Good of your fellow man. And while it is true that some activists fight too viciously, wound too deeply in their prideful zealotry, they aren’t the cause of our downfall. Rather, the grassroots failed because the System is designed for us to fail, to keep the People from getting our grubby hands anywhere near the big levers of governance. There’s simply too much money at stake to allow real reform.

What I’ve come to realize, through many interactions with our elected “public servants” (haha), is that the minute they assume office, whatever office that may be, they magically become “special” members of a club, which dues are paid by the unspoken agreement to go along with whatever the current thing happens to be at hand to keep the System cooking along. Whatever misty dreams the candidate may have put forth in their marketing campaign to get elected, however many promises made to “fix the broken system” or whatever, they learn quickly enough that just isn’t going to matter anymore. The purpose of government in South Dakota, as in most of America these days, is to generate more income (tax $) and spend ALL OF IT. The candidate who longs for small government and liberty for their fellow citizens is like the man standing on a riverbank. He says to himself, and his friends, “I will change this river” then jumps in, only to get swept downstream like a fresh cut pine log. The river changed them.

I have come to think of this club as the MIDWIT SOCIAL CLUB . Yes, the membership is populated mostly by Midwits of an average (American) IQ, with a few dimwits thrown in just to make it interesting, however my reasoning for this moniker has more to do with the governing logic, the guiding principles that drive most decisions. Midwittery leads our elected to promote things like Government Economic Development (GED), which picks winners and losers in the business world, using Other People’s Money to help build buildings they could never build on their own in the real world. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken can “glow up” in the glory of spearheading a $50 MILLION (unnecessary) indoor rec center while driving in his Mid-car to his Mid-house. The typical elected politician is living the Mid life to the max (Mid life maxxxing), so their only chance to do BIG THINGS is when they can spend our money.

The problem with the Midwit Social Clubs (various governing bodies like the Legislature, City Councils, County Commissions, ect) isn’t that they are filled with people of average intelligence, because the world is also filled with them, the problem is that Midwittery is the Operating System that leads otherwise well-intentioned electeds to follow the lead of the sociopaths who willfully ignore, as Thomas Sowell put it, the first law of economics: scarcity. Midwits are just intelligent enough to be proficient in government-speak, which acts as lubricant to keep the spending machine humming along.

Does the bible say anything about the idea of elitists in positions of power? Yes, many things. I like this one, from Galations 2:6:

" As for those who were held in high esteem—whatever they were makes no difference to me; God does not show partiality—they added nothing to my message."

As for those who were held in high esteem…

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While this critique will list a few bad actors, the individuals themselves are to be considered illustrative as representatives of this “club”, not particularly more evil than the rest of us depraved sinners. It is the SYSTEMS that need to change.

It’s not the dancers, but the music.

If you will indulge, I would like to provide some specific examples of the Midwit Social Club thwarting the will of the people that it is purposed to serve.

THE SIOUX FALLS DATA CENTER FIGHT - JANUARY 2026

At the fateful Sioux Falls City Council meeting last January, at which 400 of us concerned citizens showed up to signal our opposition to the proposed hyper scale data center, one particular conversation stands out: I asked my senator Steve Kolbeck, also a business development employee of Xcel Energy by some weird coincidence, who was there to provide assurances with no guarantees, really just to give cover to the 7 city councilors & mayor who already had their hive mind made up, if he was comprehending just how vehemently the general public was about this government-subsidized project. Kolbecks reply to me was “only the angry ones show up to these sorta things”. The implication, of course, is that politicians interpret the silence of their constituency as affirmation of their schemes.

This is Midwittery in it’s most egregious form. Kolbeck is no Midwit himself, but he knows that all the right midwits will roll right along with this logic. Indeed, all 7 council members voted in total disregard of the public outcry, mumbling words about “tax base” as grift pig Kyle Peters nodded along in the audience.

My deep, albeit brief, involvement in the Sioux Falls data center petition drive provided me with over 300 interactions with local citizens who made the effort to seek me out to sign the petition. These folks felt very strongly about this issue. We didn’t want this massive hyperscale data center in Sioux Falls, yet our electeds did nothing to stop it. Not one city council member voted against it, nor supported the petition effort. Not one of the Sioux Falls or surrounding area legislators did either. Weird.

Could one of the factors be that our electeds consider themselves to be members of an exclusive club, completely severed from the needs of the People?

What about mayor (at the time) Tenhaken? Ha! The only things that get him angry, apparently, are when citizens show the temerity to disagree with him about something. Who can forget the barely-concealed seething rage the night some concerned citizens showed up to the city council meeting, where the mayor sits in lordly countenance smack dab in the middle, back in Dec 2024, to read from some pedo porn books packaged as “youth literature” from our public school libraries? Days before that demonstration Paul had publicly poo-pooed the notion that parents & legislators should be concerned about such things whatsoever.

Such a strange stance for a man who so proudly promotes himself as a man of Christian faith.

Many of us wondered why a supposed Christian mayor would be OKAY with having pornographic books specifically targeting pre-pubescent children in school libraries in his own town.

After all, the believer is supposed to base their lives, their thoughts, their every action on the precepts taught through the Holy Bible.

Ephesians 6:12 ESV For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Ephesians 5:11 ESV Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. Revelation 21:8 ESV But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” James 1:21 ESV Therefore put away all filthiness and rampant wickedness and receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls.

Nowhere in the scriptures is it said that we are to prioritize constructing Big Beautiful Buildings, or engage in Government Economic Development schemes, over protecting the innocent. Or ignoring the needs of the people you serve.

Quite obviously, for many of our electeds, money is their god, and the People are an afterthought. What’s worse, the People are treated like a nuisance.

We’re not in their Midwit Social Club.

During the whole data center fight, the People tried in vain to enlist influential politicians to speak out on our behalf. I personally sent messages to some of the mayoral candidates urging them to lend their voices to this momentous fight that brought together literally every possible demographic. Jaime Smith at least held a townhall meeting, & said some words validating our concerns.

But the rest were silent. Including frontrunner & eventual winner Christine Erickson, whom I personally messaged. This was puzzling to me. Why would a mayoral candidate, in a highly competitive field, ignore the opportunity to look like a champion of the People? It seemed like a no-brainer way to get some free publicity, if nothing else. Was she scared of offending the pro-data center side? The GED constituency perhaps?

Thanks to the completely arbitrary and nonsensical 20 day time limit on gathering signatures, we sadly came up a little short of the required 6,400. It didn’t help that the average temperature during this 20 day window was brutal 1 DEGREE.

Y’all really tryin to get me to vote for a Democrat, huh….

Meanwhile, let’s check in with “Republican” Larry Rhoden…..

Who exactly is Larry praying to, and for?

So, we are meant to believe that Larry Rhoden, who six months ago was the least likely to win the primary, somehow wiggled his way past Dusty Johnson’s multi-million $ war chest & and Jon Hansen’s charisma and completely positive campaign pitch (we are always being told how “negative ads just don’t work in SD”), then totally crushes Toby Doeden by the magical 70/30 (consistent “results” in nearly every county) even though there were zero bombshell or controversies during the runoff? Does anyone actually believe this to be the result the People wanted? If you do, did you WATCH the debates? As I commented at the time, Larry comes off as the aging sheriff in a Western who can do nothing to stop the outlaws who are terrorizing the townsfolk.

Is Larry Rhoden a “man of the people”? His supporters would say so, but as someone who spent (wasted?) the past 3 years nose deep in the SD political world, I can tell you I never met the man. He’s certainly never frequented my business (the longest running mattress manufacturer in SD history). I mean, the guy probably sleeps on a Serta! Sure, Larry will schmooze up his political allies, but does he care about anyone outside of the Midwit Social Club? Doesn’t seem like it.

“POLITICS IS A STUPID GAME FILLED WITH STUPID PEOPLE” - me, post-Mega Prison vote September 2025

MEGA PRISON VOTE

Readers of this substack don’t need me to go into a ton of detail here. If you missed it, I wrote about it here - Mega Prison Vote . In short, that September vote, and the aftermath, was the tipping point for many of us in the grassroots. This was the incident that revealed the mindset behind the Midwit Social Club, as we were told in no uncertain terms that we weren’t “on their level”. The electeds that had asked for and received our full support over the past several years, whom we had come to consider our allies in the battles against the Establishment, suddenly lost the plot, putting on an embarrassing demonstration of Midwittery by inexplicably voting in lockstep with the Establishment in passing the largest spending bill in SD history.

THE LEGISLATURE/PIERRE

No better illustration of my thesis exists than in the SD state capitol building in Pierre. The very act of driving all the way to the middle of the empty prairie is akin to climbing through the wardrobe closet in the Narnia stories and entering a whole new world. The capitol building itself is appropriately ornate, historic and very effective at conveying the message that the people who work there - the legislators- are Very Important Humans. This whole milieu acts viscerally to convince legislators that they are members of an exclusive club. One has to merely spend one session day in the observation deck to realize that Midwittery runs rampant through the minds and mouths of our elected legislators.

OLIGARCHS

A man of deep humility

The Midwit Social Club could not function with politicians alone. The whole GED ponzi scheme works with the participation of wealthy business people who leverage their access to large sums of money in exchange for access to power. And clout.

Now that King Denny, erector of many bronze statues to himself, has passed on to his great reward (let’s not speculate where!), one local businessman has leaped into the vacuum to do his own imitation of a modern day oligarch- Matt Paulson.

Matt, the Joe Kippley of Joe Kirbys, is the wildly successful maker of…..uhh….money I guess. Matt makes money, don’t worry so much about how it all works, but basically people all over the world pay him for his sound investment advice. I certainly won’t begrudge the success of someone who provides value to their fellowman, but I do begrudge people who think and act like everyone who disagrees with them is an imbecile, while using their influence with Midwit politicians to stroke their egos and exert influence on our communities. Unfortunately, SD is absolutely riddled with people like this, and their undue influence on our way of life is unknowable.

finally…

I’ll leave you with a fun metaphor I came up with that helps me understand how (many) politicians view us after they take office.

PIMPS & HOES

Pimps (politicians) need Hoes (activists) to achieve their goals. They can’t do it without them/us. For the pimp, their goals are in the form of money and power, but mostly just money. For the politician, the goals usually start out with something idealistic such as “protect my fellow taxpayers from out of control government”. But over time, ideology gives way to pragmatism and self-preservation. For our part, Hoes are expected to vote, volunteer our time, donate our monies and generally promote the idea of keeping our pimps in office. Any negative feedback (backtalk) or attitude could very well be met with …

“Aye, hoe, you better fall back in line real quick ‘fore I check yo ass in front of all these other bitches so they know not to step outta pocket.”