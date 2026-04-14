Friends, are you prepared for this war of ideals? For control of South Dakota?

Are you still resting in the victory of RL21- and other battles- from 18 months ago? Because our enemy never sleeps.

Money never sleeps.

I mean, you gotta love this logo that Dan Kippley made for his PAC. The red star fits perfectly with the name. Very Stalinesque.

Yesterday the grassroots lit up like a prairie fire with the news becoming public of a massive confab happening THIS FRIDAY - like 3 days from now- in Sioux Falls which features 30 “Featured Guests” populated by both current & hopeful legislators that can most accurately be described as “Trans Republicans”. This type of event isn’t just thrown together all hodge-podgey like the grassroots events tend to be, but planned weeks or months in advance, so the fact that it was kept under wraps for so long is impressive in itself. It was allowed to be made public by Establishment shill Pat Powers aka Lil PP, and as you can read below, Pat is relieved to see that there is this effort to “support our legislators who want South Dakota to be a better place than they found it”.

This is Progressive speak for “South Dakota is filled with backwards hicks who are too stupid to see how wise and benevolent a strong Central government can be in directing absolutely everything that happens in their otherwise meaningless lives”.

Ladies and gentleman, with the above “Featured Guest” list I offer you the updated (but not complete) RINO BLACKLIST 2.0.

If you had any question who the real conservatives are in South Dakota, well, I can promise you they ain’t on this list!

In my last post I was bemoaning the lack of participation at the county level of the GOP, as was evidenced by the paltry attendance of the most recent “Lincoln Day Dinner”. While we languish, the Establishment continues to build its Orc army of candidates who will willingly go along with whatever “Economic Development” shenanigans that the Development Bros cook up in whatever laboratory they use for these sorts of things.

Carbon Sequestration, Windmills (carbon credit swap scams), megaprisons, “development parks”, foreign-owned slaughterhouses, foreign-owned “food” manufacturers, the “Harmony Hill” project in Watertown, GEVO, the “Libertyland” project in Rapid City. These projects all have ONE thing in common: They are at least partially funded with Other People’s Money, confiscated through our onerous and varied taxing systems. They also are all touted by politicians as “ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT” boondoggles, which supposedly offer benefits to the overall community.

HE’S BAAAAAACK!

Much like the “Rising of the Orcs” in the Lord of the Rings saga, our opponents have been busy working underground, in secret and in league with the DarK Lord of TransRepublicanism himself…Lee Scheonbeck.

Lee Schoenbeck, if he lived in the LOTR universe

You fools, did you think Lord Sauron/Lee had gone away for good? Surely not! Once one of his nature has possessed The Ring, which the actual Lord Sauron did for 1,800 years, no existence without it is possible.

Like Sauron, Lee has been relatively quiet since his humiliating defeat a few years ago. Wounded but not deceased, Lee/Sauron has used Dark Powers (money and subterfuge) to rebuild his Orc army, stronger and more adapted to sunlight (public scrutiny) than it was before the Great Grassroots takeover a few years ago. Clandestine meetings with former governor Noem have been reported, along with focused efforts at taking over the ground game of Precint Committee People in order to cement their control over key positions like Attorney General and Secretary of State, two of the most impactful positions in the state for maintaining Establishment domination. After all, who controls Elections and Law Enforcement controls nearly everything. Mordor has also been furiously recruiting like-minded dupes to run as candidates to further their goals of completely handing over South Dakota sovereignty to to the Globalist agenda.

ALAS, WHAT NOW…?

We need a Gandalf archetype to come visit a Shire somewhere, pluck out our very own Mr. Frodo, a humble man of simple life, to unite the factions of the Kingdom of Men.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pray Lord, we beseech you in our time of need, come strengthen us in our weakness, gather unto us friends and freinemies alike, unite us in Your Glorious Blessing, not for our own glory, but to magnify You Glory!

STAY TUNED FOR PART 2 OF THIS POST, WHICH WILL FEATURE A DEEP DIVE BY A SPECIAL GUEST CONTRIBUTOR INTO THE FINANCIAL LABYRINTH OF THESE D.B.’s WHO SEEK TO ACCELLERATE THEIR PLANS OF GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, STRENGTHENING THEIR GRIP ON POWER….