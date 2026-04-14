Chris J. Larson

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
3d

Re: Chris's point on taking a public stand on government taxpayer supported economic development, this seems to be THE issue for me. And I'm all for having the conversations ! But I've been asking city council and state Rep candidates their explicit position on spending OPM (other people's money) for their initiatives and generally receive NO reply by those on Chris's list! Or you get a tormented reply by the current Chair of SF City Council of how he's torn on all the public/private competitive funding (Olson Park for example) but ALWAYS votes with the Chamber & City. The 2 candidates for city council in my district have not replied to their Econ Dev position, precisely because I think they either do not have one or they want to have plenty of wiggle room to vote with the crowd, if elected. This is not leadership. One candidate who will not reply with Econ Dev position has a campaign slogan, "a vote for me is a vote for we the people." But it's not, it's just an empty, tired slogan and people are sick of it.

But it's not.

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Mary Ann Gilbert's avatar
Mary Ann Gilbert
3d

I have also called this THE CONTINUED RAPING OF SOUTH DAKOTA…..so very sad.

Thanks Chris for these excellent posts .

God please have mercy on us here.

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