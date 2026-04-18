Chris J. Larson

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605SDTruth's avatar
605SDTruth
7h

Excellent resource!!!!

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Vince Wagner's avatar
Vince Wagner
7h

It's really a choice between several bad options. So many of these assholes really screwed us over on the prison vote. John Hughes, who is a professional piece of shit. That asshole Bethany Soye - at least she did the honorable thing and decided to stay at home and make cookies. Even Pischke - whose balls are under lock and key by his liberal wife. It's a litany of bad choices. What can we do? I hate them all. And don't get me started on Sue Peterson! What a conniving dirtbag. I really think she has some idea that one day she could actually be governor. My stale farts have a bigger chance of being governor than that bitch. And Rhoden, who humped the Antonia wall in Jerusalem. OMG

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