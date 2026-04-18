**Justin Mcneal is missing from this list, but he is a DEFINITE GOOD TO GO green vote**

Thanks & credit for this report go out to our friends at LINK TO LIST who put this together for us in prepeartion for the upcoming SD Primaries. This list uses the SD Citizens for Liberty scorecord - found HERE - and a ton of research into the candidates who have not previously held office.

Like all such things, quibbling can be had with particular candidates based on prior voting SNAFUs, like the MegaPrison vote. However, in the real world of limited choices, we often are confronted with the Less Bad choice between the options. For example, under NO CIRCUMSTANCES should a legislator like David Kull be allowed to transition over to the SD Senate after his absolutely abysmal performance in the House, at least from the conservative viewpoint. If you are a G.E.D. loving statist, then Kull is your man!

It’s been an interesting week around these parts in the world of local politics, and I want to thank the contributors to these last two posts for all the rabbitholes they spent time scrunching through.

I have a feeling that next week is going to get even spicier, due to a rumored very big lawsuit that has been served on the City of Sioux Falls. More to come on that, and hopefully we will treated to a well-deserved theater of Transparency and Exposure that is long overdue to We the People.

PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING SOME $ TO SOME OF THE CANDIDATES IN GREEN ON THIS LIST. CAMPAIGNS COST MONEY!