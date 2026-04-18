SD PRIMARY VOTING GUIDE
Seperating the Trannies from the Conservatives
**Justin Mcneal is missing from this list, but he is a DEFINITE GOOD TO GO green vote**
Thanks & credit for this report go out to our friends at LINK TO LIST who put this together for us in prepeartion for the upcoming SD Primaries. This list uses the SD Citizens for Liberty scorecord - found HERE - and a ton of research into the candidates who have not previously held office.
Like all such things, quibbling can be had with particular candidates based on prior voting SNAFUs, like the MegaPrison vote. However, in the real world of limited choices, we often are confronted with the Less Bad choice between the options. For example, under NO CIRCUMSTANCES should a legislator like David Kull be allowed to transition over to the SD Senate after his absolutely abysmal performance in the House, at least from the conservative viewpoint. If you are a G.E.D. loving statist, then Kull is your man!
It’s been an interesting week around these parts in the world of local politics, and I want to thank the contributors to these last two posts for all the rabbitholes they spent time scrunching through.
I have a feeling that next week is going to get even spicier, due to a rumored very big lawsuit that has been served on the City of Sioux Falls. More to come on that, and hopefully we will treated to a well-deserved theater of Transparency and Exposure that is long overdue to We the People.
Excellent resource!!!!
It's really a choice between several bad options. So many of these assholes really screwed us over on the prison vote. John Hughes, who is a professional piece of shit. That asshole Bethany Soye - at least she did the honorable thing and decided to stay at home and make cookies. Even Pischke - whose balls are under lock and key by his liberal wife. It's a litany of bad choices. What can we do? I hate them all. And don't get me started on Sue Peterson! What a conniving dirtbag. I really think she has some idea that one day she could actually be governor. My stale farts have a bigger chance of being governor than that bitch. And Rhoden, who humped the Antonia wall in Jerusalem. OMG