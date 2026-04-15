Chris J. Larson

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SDGal
2d

Glad you pointed out Jodi Ekstrum as a “featured guest” of the USGLC. She is running for Lincoln County Commissioner to replace Jim Schmidt ……. Why would a successful person who runs two tech companies: Executive Director of SD Biotech and SD Bio Rise want to run for County Commissioner? If she is elected with her background Lincoln County will be the next Mega Data Center and a big business play ground. Thank God we have another choice. Mike Mathis will represent citizens not big business and mega data centers

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Vindex@Samuel_Adams_22's avatar
Vindex@Samuel_Adams_22
2d

I'm making a call right now....As we speak to your handler.

Your insolence will no longer be tolerated , and you will be silenced.

You are a threat to the party, comrade.

And if you do not do as I say we will engage in litigation so highly costly to you and your family that it will ruin you and that is a promise comrade......

Not The End.

That just happened to be on my clipboard.

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