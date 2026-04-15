Part 2 in this series is submitted by a friend of this substack as a guest post, and for those of you who were bothered by my use of allegory in Part 1, you may enjoy this treatise as it is chock-filled with facts and relevant data—CJL

As we mentioned in Part 1, the Dakota War Toilet, er, College posted a notice on Lil’ PP’s trash blog announcing a who’s who RINO fest coming up on April 17th at an ED globalists-r-us gathering near you. (ED as in Economic Development, just as dirty a word as Electile Dysfunction.)

You may wonder who is hosting this event. What is the Sioux Empire Better Government Committee and who is involved? Well, we did some digging and have some interesting connections to show you. As they say, follow the money.

PLAYERS:

The Secretary of State’s website lists Matthew McCaulley as the registered agent. Matt McCaulley, a top advisor to former Governor Kristi Noem, was surrounded by controversy over a conflict of interest stemming from his dual role as a lobbyist for Sanford Health, the state’s largest employer, while influencing Noem’s policy decisions, most notably her 2021 veto of a women’s sports bill on the same day Sanford Health announced a $40 million donation to its sports complex, raising ethical concerns about corporate influence on state governance.

The Committee filed a Statement of Organization in 2020, listing three directors.

Dan Kippley, father of obnoxious Minnehaha County Commissioner Joe Kippley, has been in the business development arena for decades, including stints in GOED and consulting work. More recently, he was employed by Knife River in a business development role, which included petitioning the Minnehaha County Commission regarding the contested acquisition of the fair grounds, which Knife River actively pursued to expand quarry mining operations in the face of diminishing supply at the current location. When that didn’t work, Dan Kippley ran for Minnehaha County Commission. Thankfully, he was defeated soundly in the 2024 primary election. Now, he is running for Senate in District 13, ironically claiming to protect property rights and taxpayers.

Christine Erickson has been climbing the ladder for years also. Former member of the SD House, resigned her seat early when elected to the Sioux Falls City Council. In 2021, Christine became President of both the South Dakota Auto Dealers Association and the South Dakota Trucking Association, and is currently a candidate for Mayor of Sioux Falls. If you’ve been at the Capitol, you’ve likely seen Erickson there, likely donning a hemline shorter than Sarah Frankenstein.

Eric Weisser, CEO of Weisser Distributing, runs in business circles suffering from ED.

The Walk Thru Plan for Better Government Summit headlines messages from some of our favorite globalist local leaders including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken, Senator Casey Crabtree and a special ED message from Dana Dykhouse.

Dana Dykhouse, a prominent banker & philanthropist, successor to T. Denny Sanford, serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First PREMIER Bank. Past chairman of the Sioux Falls Development Corporation, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Forward Sioux Falls, and a host of other NGO’s. In February 2026, he received the Excellence in Economic Development Award from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

Paul TenHaken was elected Mayor of Sioux Falls in 2018. TenHaken’s agenda includes the unveiling of the One Sioux Falls Framework, a strategic priorities initiative focused on accessible housing, workforce development, and sustainable growth, and participating in a Delegation trip to China where he promoted Sioux Falls as a business destination and advocated for stronger local-level U.S.-China economic partnerships.

Upon return, TenHaken was quoted by the National Pulse saying:

“It is time that Sioux Falls looks at developing deeper, more consistent relationships with key Chinese communities and businesses. Both the city leaders of Guangzhou and Shenzhen—with populations of 20 million each—expressed interest in forming some government partnership between Sioux Falls and one of their city districts. These relationships are critical first steps in establishing both trust and economic partnerships between our communities. One of our largest employers—Smithfield Foods—is owned by a Chinese parent company, and my office has had several other discussions with business development opportunities that have Chinese ownership ties. The Sioux Falls economy would strengthen via stronger cultural and business relations with key Chinese partners.”

In March of 2022, TenHaken released the initial draft of the Sustainable Sioux Falls Plan (also called the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan) developed with a Sustainability Steering Committee which included ambitious climate-related goals such as achieving carbon net zero by 2050. You can watch the archived video of TenHaken’s presentation here: https://archive.org/details/csfsd-Sustainability_and_Climate_Action_Plan.

After facing serious backlash from the community, TenHaken replaced the detailed Sustainable Sioux Falls Plan with a much vaguer framework that removed climate change references. Ten Haken was also selected as one of Bloomberg’s Top 10 Mayors, mask and social distance shamed citizens on Facebook during Covid, used his platform to push bioweapon jabs and publicly told the legislature to stand down on porn books.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is listed as an advisory committee member of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The USGLC and it’s South Dakota members were exposed in an explosive investigative report released last April.

SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP

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April 24, 2025

Almost a year ago today, the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition came up on our radar.

Read full story

Casey Crabtree serves as Director of Economic Development at Heartland Energy. He was appointed to fill a Senate vacancy by then Gov. Noem in June of 2020, and rose to leadership under Lee Schoenbeck’s control of the legislature, while he and Will Mortenson systematically decimated conservative legislation and pushed their globalist ambitions with control of committee assignments. Crabtree sponsored the so-called “Property Owners’ Bill of Rights” (SB 201), a bill that favored Summit Carbon Solutions, which landowners condemned as eminent domain for private gain. South Dakotans responded by forcing the measure onto the ballot as Referred Law 21, then overwhelmingly rejected it in November 2024, blocking the CO₂ pipeline’s path. Crabtree also aggressively pushed tax breaks and incentives for data centers in 2026, prioritizing big-tech development over concerns about taxpayer subsidies and local impacts.

SD State Senator Casey Crabtree is also listed as an advisory committee member of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

Several other globalist members of USGLC are listed on the flyer as “featured guests” including Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, candidate for District 14 House, and Joni Ekstrum, Executive Director of SD Biotech, candidate for Lincoln County Commission. Ekstrum is the chosen replacement for Jim Schmidt. (Your non-globalist options are Tony Kayser for Dist 14 House and Mike Mathis for Lincoln County Commission.) Better Government Summit Plan Supporters Commissioner Jim Schmidt and Lee Schoenbeck are also listed USGLC committee members.

Page 2 of this Summit features Walk Thru Plan Supporters. You may recognize some names here as well, including prominent business owners including commercial contractors and construction businesses. Clark Meyer, President of Knife River, Stu Horstad, Knife River, Minnehaha County Commissioner Dean Karsky, Luke Tibbets, VP Banking Manager at First Premier, South Dakota Development Corporation and Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. There are connections all over the place if you just look.

FOLLOW THE MONEY:

The campaign finance reporting for Dan Kippley’s PAC - Sioux Empire Better Government Committee - reveals ties to many of the listed featured guests and supporters along with the circular money trail of funds going in and out from all the same players. This is just one PAC. Here it goes.

2020 contributions to Minnehaha County Commission candidates Dean Karsky and Jean Bender.

2022 Pre-Primary reporting includes Bob Mundt, President/CEO at Sioux Falls Development Foundation, Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) and a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE); also on list of Walk Thru Plan Supporters.

And the max donation from ASGSD

2022 Pre-General reporting reveals Dan Kippley and his employer at the time, Knife River, contributing to Dan’s PAC (SEBGC).

Contributions then go to other candidates for Minn. Co Comm, Gerald Beninga and Jennifer Bleyenberg, and good ole Rusty Dusty.

Who then turns around and makes donations to the following:

South Dakota Strong = Lee Schonebeck’s PAC, which per campaign finance reporting, received a $10,000 donation from Hani Schafai, developer of the One Stop projects. One Stop project contracts signed without legislative approval will cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars to RENT the buildings for 30 years, with no ownership at the end. Schafai, a Palestinian-born civil engineer and real estate developer, has been recognized for his work in “Building a Sustainable Future,” including his induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in September 2023. His philanthropic efforts also extend to the Freedom’s Haven initiative, which aims to recruit 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to fill nearly 30,000 job openings in the state.

Kippley’s PAC also received $3,000 from SD Prairie PAC, who’s lone $10,000 donation came from Jewish Philanthropist Stanford Adelstein, once named South Dakota Philanthropist of the Year by the Governor’s Office, also received the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce’s prestigious “George Award”. Adelstein admits he was deeply involved in many Jew­ish advo­ca­cy orga­ni­za­tions includ­ing the AJC and AIPAC.

Those funds went to Sioux Empire Better Government Committee $3,000.00, Steve Swenson For Sheriff $500.00, Ryan Heine For Yankton County Commissioner, $500.00 Wendy Hogan For Lincoln County District 1 Commission $1,000.00, Friends Of Law Enforcement $1,000.00, Friends Of Taylor Rehfeldt $500.00, Stevens For House $500.00, Kippley For Commission $2,000.00, Stephanie Moser For Yankton City Commission $500.00.

2024 Pre-General reporting shows contributions from Joe Kippley and Ryan Budmayr, SD Chamber of Commerce President, also a USGLC SD Advisory Committee Member.

More $$$ from Lee Schoenbeck

and Tyler Tordsen & Dean Karsky

Those funds were then given to Amber Hulse, who was rumored to have been selected and propped up by Lee Schoenbeck to take out patriot Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, persecuted and censured in a manufactured scandal by then Sen. Lee Schoenbeck.

2024 Pre-Primary reporting shows $6,300.00 to Kippley for Commission.

And more $$$ to several Walk Thru Plan Supporters.

2024 Supplemental Reporting shows more income from the same players.

In 2024, Dan Kippley closed out his commission candidate committee to SEBGC, and in 2025, SEBGC donates $1,000 to Christine for Mayor, who is one of the directors of SEBGC.

In the cozy echo chamber of Sioux Falls’s metropolitan power dominance, a tight-knit clique of big-business tycoons, RINO politicians, and their pet PACs like the Sioux Empire Better Government Committee (heavily funded and influenced by Knife River interests through Dan Kippley) funnels corporate cash into hand-picked candidates and “pro-growth” causes while pretending to champion good government. Big Banking, economic development insiders, and selected public figures form an incestuous loop—serving on the same boards, pushing the same globalist agendas, downtown revitalization schemes, and corporate incentives for energy giants that conveniently benefit their own networks and pet projects. This circular money trail—where construction giants, banks, and chamber allies recycle donations and influence through PACs, appointments, and “leadership” roles—shields crony capitalism under the banner of economic development, sidelining everyday property owners and taxpayers who end up footing the bill for elite playgrounds and sweetheart deals.

Following the money trail does not demonstrate organic growth, but rather a self-serving machine that protects insiders at the expense of genuine conservatism and local control.

This incestuous Sioux Falls power structure stands in direct violation of the spirit and letter of the U.S. and South Dakota Constitutions. Our God-given, inalienable rights to life, liberty, and property were never meant to be subordinated to the self-serving schemes of a handful of insiders who treat the state as their personal economic playground.

It is the solemn duty of every informed citizen to reject this centralized, globalist-aligned machine by educating ourselves on the money trail, exposing the power players, and turning out in force this June to vote for genuine conservatives who will defend constitutional principles, protect private property, and put South Dakota families first — not the ambitions of the Sioux Falls elite or their internationalist partners. The time for polite silence is over; our republic demands vigilance, civic engagement and decisive action at the ballot box.

When people show you who they are, believe them.