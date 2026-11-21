Back in the 80’s, what I call Peak America, pop artists were coming out with songs like this, which were indicative of the Vibe going on then. Much of our entertainment, the stories we told ourselves, were fun. Yes, there was a hedonistic vein that ran through everything, but at the same time there were generally positive messaging being directed at the youth. A belief, a knowledge really, that humanity was still on an upward trajectory of progress, that the sky was the limit for even the poorest among us. This was the story that I bought into, and in the doing lifted myself - by the Grace of God!- out of destitution into the bosom of the American Dream.

In the 80’s we bobbed our heads to the tunes of “Girls just wanna have fun” and “I wanna dance with somebody”. Today our young ladies bathe in the Misandry of Paris Paloma’s smash hit LABOUR which is the opposite of fun, dragging down any hope for a loving anf fulfilling marriage (from the female's perspective) with a chorus that goes:

All day, every day, therapist, mother, maid

Nymph, then virgin, nurse, then a servant

Just an appendage, live to attend him

So that he never lifts a finger

24/7 baby machine

So he can live out his picket-fence dreams

It's not an act of love if you make her

You make me do too much labour

Not a lot of fun going on in that household. It's worth noting that this song became the anthem for the worldwide Lindsay Clancey fangirls during that Psy-Op of a public trial.

No wonder young folks are so pessimistic these days.

Are the kids allright?

Is the future looking bright for the impending generations?

I’m just wondering…

To parents, I ask if you believe that your children will be more financially successful than you’ve been; will enjoy greater opportunities? Are you secure in their emotional stability; or their prowess with critical thinking?

Can they even write words in their own hand? Forget about cursive, can they just print a whole sentence with a pen?

What will the next fifty years look like for a 19 year old? Are they prepared for the new world of robots and S.I. (Super Intelligence) doing all of the working and thinking that we used to do all on our own?

How enormous will our hospital systems have to be in 50 years to be able to handle the load of hundreds of millions of elderlies who’ve spent their entire lives overmedicated, disabled, marinated in toxins, vaccinned to the maxxx, and bubble wrapped in a cocoon of safety and leisure?

Sanford Health Systems 2076

These are some of the questions this post seeks to address, as we explore the possibility that perhaps we have royally screwed up this peak civilization that our forefathers built for us.

PUBLIC SCHOOL LOONEY BIN

One way to get a real world report on how the Kids are doing is to talk to public school teachers. They are effectively the boots-on-the-ground embedded reporters for the average/below average children, socio-economically speaking. As always, if you want to get a detailed picture of current reality, look beyond the official stats and get stories from the folks who do the work.

I heard an interesting story from a twenty-something who recently started a new career as a substitute teacher at the high school she graduated from about 10 years ago. Times have definitely changed. While the school population has grown by roughly 35%, what’s noteworthy, and alarming, is that the number of students that make up the Special Education (SPEDs) program. By her estimation there are over 70 kids who are partitioned out from the general population, out of a total enrollment a little over 1,400. According to Gemini search:

So in the past 10 years, SPEDs has increased 87%.

87%!

This isn’t progressive population growth, this is a crisis.

Nearly 25,000 children in SD public schools require Special Education accommodations. That’s about 18% of the total number of enrolled students. 18% today, and what will it be in another 10 years? 50? At the current rate of growth, in 50 years nearly half of the kids will need Special Education.

Does this seem like a problem maybe?

Look, these kids need love and schooling just like other kids, and I don’t mean to suggest otherwise. God bless the teachers and staff who serve them every day. But it is foolish to ignore trends of this scope and depth. For those who hold on to the hope that our property taxes will one day go down, this issue alone should delete that dream. From a purely financial perspective, SPEDs is an enormous resource hog in the public school system. So no matter how many data centers, slaughterhouses, Amazons or what have you that our GED overlords foist upon our lands, using our own tax dollars to subsidize in the name of “adding to the tax base”, the reality is that the rent we pay the government on the homes we “own” will never go down. How else will the schools come up with the funding for this ever growing need? If half the kids in public schools are SPEDs, then the logical conclusion is we’ll have to build dedicated facilities to properly house them for seven hours a day. No Child Left Behind means that even the 250 pound 20 year old voilent non-verbals must be accomodated and given some effort at “education”.

We should all be wondering what the heck is going on here….

What about the rest of America? Is the problem widespread?

Notice how Gemini notates the “sharp jump following covid-19 school CLOSURES”. Yes, I agree that the absurd overreaction to covid of closing schools down has had profound negative effects on children, of all ages, that will manifest in ways unimaginable. But didn’t something else happen during that time, hmmmm?

Huh…makes you wonder…

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DIET/INJECTIONS

Perhaps some people “in charge” need to take a look at some of the factors that have changed in the past 40 years or so. Like, I dunno, what exactly are we putting into our children to make them so….”special”. Could the relatively new practice of injecting them with 30 different shots in the first 5 years matter at all?

What about the Standard American Diet (SAD)? Is consuming 58 pounds of sugar annually, regular fastfood meals, and and endless intake of ultra processed “foodlike” tasty snacks the best nutrition we can offer our little ones?

What has Glysophate done to our liver & kidneys, reproductive systems & microbiomes? Anything good?

Some folks are calling it the ….

“The Great Poisoning”

Normies may scoff at such ideas, being credulous to Big Food’s billion $ advertising propaganda, and incredulous to the warnings of doctors, nutritionists and critical thinkers with no advertising budgets, those of us who are noticing that many of our so-called experts are not really that interested in humans running at optimal levels.

And good luck finding solid data through normal S.I. (super intelligence) channels. For one thing, industries finance “scientific” studies, and there’s very little profit motive in the homeopathic world, which is disparate and disorganized by nature. Companies like Bayer (Roundup) & Monsanto (GMO seeds) have spent many millions on grants to researchers for the purpose of flooding the zone of “scientific studies” to whitewash any news of potential harmful effects on humans and the environment from the appplication of their products. It is worth noting that these companies have paid out over $26 BILLION in individual and class action settlements over the years.

When it comes to profits, there is a lot at stake in the Big Food world….

You get the picture.

"Walking to Church" - Norman Rockwell

There's a lot more to this story, much more to say about technology & dating that I'll save for another post, in the interest of brevity.

I'll leave you with this bit of hope.

For Christ followers, we may lament the brokenness of this world, the pain and suffering, the greed & avarice of our fellow man.

But our Hope lies not in the things of this world.