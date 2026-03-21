The 2026 legislative session is over, but the Great E.D. ideological war in SD is in full bloom, actually it’s probably more in the pre-adolescent stage. I may have launched the first attack 19 months ago with this satirical post - https://open.substack.com/pub/cjlarson/p/ed-good-for-the-goose?utm_sour ce=share&utm_medium=android&r=b7ypx

-in which I first began to really question the prevailing narrative around the whole practice of “Economic Development” as it is currently being managed by our electeds and bureaucrats.

In that article I proposed a Master Grand Plan, ingenious really, that would, among other things, involve using Eminent Domain land grabs to relocate the two very inconveniently located private country clubs that sit in the middle of an otherwise major metropolitan artery in Sioux Falls, opening up this large swath of prime real estate for massive redevelopment. What is essentially now just a large outdoor playground for the wealthy few, one that uses a tremendous amount of our precious water resources, could instead be re-developed into a multi-use district packed with luxury homes, high end condos & apartments, retail, greenspaces, community gardens & whatever else modern city planners drool over. The Economic Development would ripple into the billions $. Traffic would flow better, making getting through the middle of Sioux Falls much easier for the motoring townsfolk.

JOBS

Using the prevailing E.D. logic, I took it one step further: All new households in this district would have to purchase new mattresses that are manufactured in Sioux Falls. As someone who is in that particular business, I can enthusiastically affirm that this move would be guaranteed 100% positive effect on local Economic Development, and would guarantee to create Jobs Jobs JOBS!

After all, if JOBS & Economic Development are the ends, and the means don’t need too much scrutiny, then how can any of the Development Bros be against it?

In other words, if you take the justifications of using taxpayer money to “help the economy” and “add to the tax base” to their logical endpoints, then there is absolutely no reason to not offer E.D. deals to every business in the state. Further, my novel and, I must say creative, proposal to compel local citizens to purchase products that are manufactured in our own state can also be reasonably defended so long as we apply the E.D. template that such actions will indeed achieve the desired goals.

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Of course I was being absurd to prove a point, which still stands today, even more so. A few points actually.

1. “Economic Development” schemes used by government actors are limited to a small group of selected businesses. 2. Use of Eminent Domain, relocation of existing businesses, rezoning or annexation will always be done with little to no consideration of regular citizens - peasants - who do not occupy the elite class.

(Examples include Smithfield, data centers, CO2 pipeline, wind scams)

But a sound method for testing the fairness and wisdom of policy is to extrapolate it out to it’s logical conclusion. This argument is known as “reductio ad absurdism”, and is used to prove the weakness of the original argument. Thus, if our political leaders and their business partners – Development Bros (DBs)- insist on pushing their agenda, and propaganda, of constantly courting, conspiring with (through NDAs, Planning & Zoning shenanigans & clandestine meetings) with a select few large billion dollar business entities, then fine, let’s use the same logic for every single business in SD. But as soon as we go down that road, we expose the truth of the matter: The DBs & their willing accomplices in government only get worked up into orgasmic frenzies for Big Businesses . Especially ones that aren’t from around here.

Here now I present an analogy.

An abusive husband (the State) terrorizes his loyal wife of many years (the Citizens). Included in his tyranny is a regular habit of pursuing and conquering other women (out of state businesses), showing them the affection and tenderness that is due his betrothed, but never given. One day he takes his brutality a step further, pays for a mail order bride to be shipped in from another county, to live in pampered luxury in the same house with the malnourished- both in nutrients and love- long suffering wife, and his forgotten children. Oddly, this cretin’s appetite for new flesh only grows, and soon he is flying all over the world (Trade Missions) in search of more variety to slake his unquenchable thirst. When he is at home, he somehow cannot hear the plaintive cries of his wife, even though she dutifully takes care of all the household duties (paying taxes, actually keeping the economy going). He takes her for granted, it’s all part of the cycle of abuse. It is like she has become tiny, her voice a mere whisper squeak. When a morsel of her anguished imprecations does manage to reach him, he lashes out in self righteous indignation “Can’t you show some appreciation for all of the LOVE (money) I am bringing into this house! Let me do what I’m good at, and this place will absolutely be OVERFLOWING with love, one day. And if you keep on complaining, well I just might decide to take my LOVE somewhere else (a neighboring state)!”. She thinks about this sometimes, when on her knees scrubbing the floors, and toilets made filthy by the constant use of his latest floozy and new mail-order addition from Whereverastan.

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“One day”, she dreams….

But that day, that promise of better days, is only a distant memory from like the 1980’s, or 90’s maybe. It isn’t now, and it doesn’t appear to be making a comeback anytime soon.

We are the abused and neglected wife.

Why, as I write this, in March 2026, Governor Larry Rhoden somehow got into his head that our state -the taxpayers- is so overburdened with extra cash that it would be a totally RAD idea to send a bunch of government employees on a worldwide whirlwind trip to Japan and South Korea, under the frail banner, of course, of ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Farmers, being the ever-handy scapegoat for every E.D. project imaginable, are referenced in an offhand way in Larry’s X post promoting this waste of money. Anytime someone is trying to bamboozle the citizens, illusory benefactors will be strategically sprayed into the air like PooPourri. Six months ago a bunch of our legislators went on a similar trip to Ireland. Before that, Larry was obediently posing for the obligatory photo shoot at “the Wailing Wall”, leaning one handed against it, eyes closed cowboy hat bowed, praying presumably to someone. I didn’t know Larry was Jewish? Oy vey…

I’m still waiting to ship some of my South Dakota made handcrafted mattresses to Ireland and Israel. So far, no orders. Oh well, back to scrubbing…

Also this week, governor wannabe Dusty Johnson, who is inexplicably “in the lead” according to polls, announced his plan to start throwing some E.D. crumbs to small businesses in SD, or at least to what are called “start ups”, with a plan he has branded “Launch South Dakota”. Very aspirational. While some may call this progress, I immediately recognized it as a battle tactic in the E.D. War, which is a very good sign. The fact that the Development Bros, of which we must consider Dusty to be in the very highest of echelons - he pushed data centers on our state, after all- are attempting to manipulate us with these genuflections towards the little people.

Friends, I’ve got questions:

First off, what exactly are Dusty’s qualifications for playing host to a SD Sharktank for “startups”? Has he ever started a business from nothing? Ever had to close a business down due to poor performance? Go to a bank for a loan on a new building for expansion? Bought out a business partner? Made payroll? Set an advertising budget? Responded to market pressure from competitors? Experienced 50% of his market shifting to the internet? Been embezzled from? Performed warranty service for an unhappy customer? Set a pricing structure, taking into account costs of-goods and competitor pricing? Collected & paid sales taxes to the State? Shopped around for group health insurance, building & contents coverage? Paid Unemployement taxes to the State, then watched the Governor raid that account for crony capitalism? Ever had to defend against a frivolous lawsuit? Manufactured a product, then delivered it on time? Applied for and awarded a patent? A trademark? Trimmed bushes, planted new ones, spread grass seed, plant a flagpole, shampoo carpets, paint, touch up paint, hang pictures banners & signs, build shelving, fix phones computers printers machines of all kinds, Negotiated exclusive supplier agreements? Contracts? Expanded a business into a new market, hundreds of miles away? Counted inventory? Unloaded a 53 foot semi? Run a forklift? Install POS software? Design a website? Write an ad script? Fired/hired an employee? Order new equipment? Placed an ad on Indeed? Yelled at a Yelp employee? Responded to positive & negative reviews? Filled out stupid government forms? Worked retail on a holiday? Setup a warehouse? Been to a trade show? Obeyed “The customer is ALWAYS right” dogma no matter the situation?

Damn, maybe I should be governor….