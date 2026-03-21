Chris J. Larson

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
Mar 21

I like your ED logic “In other words, if you take the justifications of using taxpayer money to “help the economy” and “add to the tax base” to their logical endpoints, then there is absolutely no reason to not offer E.D. deals to every business in the state.

Let's just try abiding by the SD Constitution in granting to all equally or to NONE?!! Time to separate business from government.

Text of Article VI, Section 18 - Equal Privileges or Immunities:

"No law shall be passed granting to any citizen, class of citizens or corporation, privileges or immunities which upon the same terms shall not equally belong to all citizens or corporations."

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Jeff Barth's avatar
Jeff Barth
Mar 21

Maybe you should be Governor!

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