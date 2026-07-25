Chris J. Larson

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Mary Ann Gilbert's avatar
Mary Ann Gilbert
2d

Another bullseye Chris….albeit sad …..

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
2d

Excellent Chris, yes the whole planned obsolescence design flaws, will, hopefully, be countered by true entrepreneurs that focus on Team Humanity. Thanks for being part of the solution!

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