Everything is a Scam

Everything is a Scam

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Sioux Falls Girl's avatar
Sioux Falls Girl
11h

What a great analogy! And I agree with Mr. Carpenter, Baxter is enormously popular and has visited with people all over the state so if someone “no one knows” wins something is very wrong with the voting system.

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
12h

Great analysis Chris! Yes, we'll know officially if our system is rigged if Baxter's opponent wins SOS. This has been going on a long time as Matt Kibbe & Patrick Byrne note here.

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1McgBngjXG/

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