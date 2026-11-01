Silent But Deadly (SBD) vs. Loud But Harmless (LBH).

Personally, I’d rather be standing in line behind a LBH-emitter in the Costco checkout if’n those were the only 2 options served up. Of course, not many farters below the age of eighty-five are too keen on taking the gamble of relaxing one’s normal restraining mechanism for a little temporary relief, secure in the knowledge that none of their neighbors will suffer olafactory offense in the process. It’s just too embarassing in our culture for such casual noisemakings. Now, in the privacy of one’s home is a different matter altogether. Many a time’s I’ve assured my assembled loved ones of their safety as they suddenly and unexpectedly occupy the Blast Zone of a purely auditory wind-breakage “It’s okay. Tis only a harmless Odorless mac-n-cheese fart. As you were.”

As Confuscious probably said, “BETTER THE FART YOU HEAR THAN THE FART YOU SMELL”

Voting in these dark times, alas, has simililarities, perhaps more than even I can fathom or put into words here. I feel like this analogy is falling apart before my very eyes,,, let’s ride it out and see what happens.

But what if our choices are more than the 2 “farts” of voting straight ticket or not voting at all? What if we do what I’ve come to think of as “Sniper” voting for the few - very few sadly - candidates that share our disgust & distrust of our current iteration of bribable, venal, crooked, fraudulent, untrustworthy, unscrupulous, shady, & mercenary government?

Yes, I admit that not too long ago I made the bold-but-true statement that VOTING IS GAY , so many of you can be forgiven for thinking that I would not, in fact, be filling out those little ovals like a preschooler this Teusday. But despite the absurdity of it all, I think I will drive down to the VFW in Valley Springs to do what I am considering a 95% symbolic act in support of 4 candidates that I consider friends, and one that I’ve never met but who has publicly stated he will support a moratorium on building hyperscale data farms in this snowglobe state, which is the polar opposite of what his opponent is clearly about.

Monopoly Banker for PUC.

He’s already got Boardwalk and Park Place with hotels, so get ready with that $1,200 ($12 million in today’s trump dollars) rent before crossing GO.

Apparently it is considered a faux paux and UNAMERICAN to do anything other than vote straight party ticket for everyone with an R next to their name. For decades the old me believed this malarky and obediently pencilled in whatever random (R) NPC happened to be on my ballot, which was admittedly totally gay and lazy on my part. Maybe things were different then, I don’t really know, but Rush Limbaugh taught me way back in 1989 that Liberals would, left unchecked, Destroy America. What I didn’t understand until recently is that much of the R vs. D drama is a Kabuki show hiding what the Uniparty is really up to: the raping of America.

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The Corprotacracy.

After my Voting is Gay post dropped, an old ally named Stu, whom I picture writing on a PC with Red Dawn (Patrck Swayze version) playing on his Zenith TV in the living room on a continous loop, really gave me the business for being so stupid as to not realize that I was HELPING THE COMMUNISTS! by not TRUSTING THE PLAN and voting straight Republican ticket this Tuesday; because Trump is, ya know, really doing some great things for America like starting new endless wars, spending trillions of our grandchildrens’ earnings and turbo charging inflation because that’s what Making America Great Again is all about!

Stu be like:

Something tells me we ain’t ever gonna get that carrot

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Not for nothing, but the admontion to vote straight party ticket, at least in SD, is a psy-op. Because many of our “choices” aren’t actually R’s at all. They’re Trans-Republicans. You wouldn’t vote for a tranny, would you?

False dichotomies…

Sure, the “Republican” politician may check a few obligatory and perfuctory socially conservative boxes like “Pro Life” & “Guns are cool!”, but with every fiber of their being they serve a greater master who cares nothing for the needs and fears of the lowly tax-paying citizen. GED is their god, and the rest of you/us can kick rocks. Voting for someone you don’t trust is cuckery, and make no mistake.

Tell you what, I’ll “vote” for Larry just as soon as he poses outside my business paying homage to the world’s greatest mattress company, made right here in South Dakota.

Until then…

Yes, I will likely vote on Tuesday, for a select few individuals that share my distrust of the government, and who will do their level best to try to stop the madness. Too many of our electeds seem to have forgotten that they are to be an extensionof their constituents.

They are the Fingers, we are the Body.

Fred Carpenter gets it too! {CLICK TO READ}

Finally, let me state right here 2 things that are 100% true:

Adam Long will win in D2.

If Baxter loses the SoS race to some carpetbagger jonny-come-lately Democrat, then we will know beyond a shadow of a doubt that our elections are 100% rigged, and Larry, who notably refused to endorse Baxter, is the powerless puppet we all suspect (know) he is.

And if she wins, we will rejoice in the fact that God has showed mercy on our state, and placed His hand on the crooked scales in a blessed act of balance, undeserved though we may be.

HAPPY HUNTING!