G.E.D. - GOVERNMENT Economic Development- has been on a rampage lately, as we’ve been noticing, with seemingly no end in sight.

But today we have acquired a copy of a lawsuit that was rumored to have been served on the City of Sioux Falls just last week. Rather than try to explain it all to you, which I would struggle with anyway, I have decided to post the relevant pages of the actual suit, for the perusal of the general public. The plaintiffs are the affected homeowners in the vicintiy of the new Smithfield faciltiy near Crooks in the NE corner of Sioux Falls, but the vicitms of all of this irresponsible and unethical G.E.D. malarky includes every taxpaying citizen in South Dakota.

THANK YOU to all of the good folks who have taken this huge step in holding our elected officials responsible and accountable, enaging the enemy on a battlefield that they will have no choice but to participate.

Hopefully, this is just a beginning.