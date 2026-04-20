Chris J. Larson

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Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
2h

Wow! Thnx for sharing that Chris, much to digest. Hope We the People prevail!

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Sally Olson's avatar
Sally Olson
2h

Good on the People!! I hope they/we win.

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