VOTE FOR JULIANN!

In this post I get a chance to interview good friend of this Substack Julliann Perrigo Talkington, who is running for Sioux Falls City Council which will be voted on next week June 2. I’ve had the honor of collaborating with Juliann on several projects over the past few years, starting with our small team who ran both the No in November & No on H “ballot question committees” back in the summer of 2024. I could expend plenty of words singing her praises, but that would only serve to irritate her, so I will try to avoid that. Juliann is not in this game for recognition, clout or to fill some void in her life. The only motivation I have been able to attribute to her involvement in SD politics is the only one that matters to me: She’s angry about the corruption and lies. As an engineer by schooling and trade, Juliann has the real-world experience and worldview that most politicians can only read about. In fact, professionals in her field rarely feel the desire to enter politics precisely because of the caliber of people they would have to work with.

The other reasons that I can wholeheartedly endorse Juliann are:

She has an uncanny gift of seeing around corners. Whether it’s the MegaPrison vote or labor trafficking, Juliann has been the ONLY person talking and writing about the problem months before anyone else. Some days I wonder if she’s a prophet. Certainly she has been given a blessing, although I doubt she would put it that way. Juliann is incorruptible. This is about a bold statement as I can make, and I don’t make it about many people who seek or hold office. But some people are just built that way, and Juliann is definitely one of them.

For those that aren’t aware, Juliann is the author of the excellent Substack Sioux Falls Buzz - here >>> SF BUZZ

If you want to more about this fascinating lady, you would benefit from reading some of her posts. Or all of them.

To make things simple, here are my top reasons for endorsing Juliann for City council (and beyond):

Incorruptible Brilliant Fully Awake Credulous Politically Unambitious Fierce Courageous

Anyway, here’s my short but hopefully helpful interview with the person that the Establishment fears, loathes and secretly admires the most in SD.

Enjoy!

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