WE'RE PLAYING THE LONG GAME

I won’t waste a lot of words with this intro, as many of you have probably already seen some campaign stuff from Adam.

The Long & short of it is that I have not personally edorsed many candidates this election cycle, although there are lots of good people running. I guess after we all got the short end of the stick on the Mega prison vote, some of us are a wee bit gunshy. But when it comes to my good friend - really more like a brother - Adam Long, who’s running for the House in District 2, I have no trepidation whatsoever.

Here are my bullet points for why YOU too should vote for Adam, at least if you live in D2:

INCORRUPTIBLE- Bold statement but absolutely true. Adam’s Operating System is 200 Proof Integrity. HE UNDERSTANDS THE PROBLEMS: Adam will absolutely go after the corrupt GED system that infects our entire state and local governments, and you know how much that means to me! HE’S GOT THE DOG IN HIM- Adam is a natural leader of men, be it on the battlefield or in the nightmare of a house fire. There is no human in Pierre, or anywhere else, that will push him around. Go ahead and try. HE’S ACCESSIBLE- We can no longer support candidates that only want to talk to us during campaign season. We who are grassroots activists need to have a seat at the table, and Adam gives us that seat.

IF YOU ARE IN D2 I WOULD ASK YOU TO ALSO VOTE FOR MANUEL LUSCHAS (HOUSE) & JOHN SJARRDA (SENATE)