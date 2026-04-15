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Sioux Empire Better Government Summit : FOLLOW THE MONEY
Rise of the ORCS pt. 2
Apr 15
•
Chris J. Larson
13
6
6
RISE of the ORCS
The Development Bros are on the march
Apr 14
•
Chris J. Larson
12
13
5
DRY BONES
"and breathe upon these slain, that they may live" -Ezekiel 37:9
Apr 4
•
Chris J. Larson
11
9
2
March 2026
THE E.D. WARS ARE UPON US
The 2026 legislative session is over, but the Great E.D.
Mar 21
•
Chris J. Larson
6
13
2
INSIDE JOB
The enemy is inside the House (& Senate)
Mar 7
•
Chris J. Larson
14
29
4
February 2026
PORK FEST
Buckle up cuz we're about to get E.D.'d good & hard
Feb 21
•
Chris J. Larson
16
10
4
EQUAL PROTECTION
Confronting the logic gap in the Pro Life community
Feb 12
•
Chris J. Larson
7
5
1
PEASANTS UNITED
What the Establishment fears most
Feb 3
•
Chris J. Larson
13
8
3
January 2026
DATA CENTER CO-BELLIGERENTS
When Jordan Deffenbaugh & I come together for a common cause, the Establishment gets very uncomfortable.
Jan 28
•
Chris J. Larson
7
2
3
5:55
THE LIES WE TELL OURSELVES
(Out of respect for those who equate the use of AI images with a tacit approval of massive hyperscale Data Pigs being built in my backyard, I have…
Jan 23
•
Chris J. Larson
16
2
5
NEIGHBORLY
Exploring the practical application of Loving Your Neighbor
Jan 19
•
Chris J. Larson
9
2
1
F&@K YOU!!!
It's ringing in my ears....
Jan 7
•
Chris J. Larson
23
21
9
© 2026 C Larson
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